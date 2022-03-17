ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chubbuck, ID

Construction of Chubbuck Olive Garden to begin this month

By By Journal Staff
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xawNg_0ei2UlwJ00

CHUBBUCK — Construction of the Olive Garden here is expected to begin in late March, Chubbuck officials confirmed.

Information such as when the restaurant will open has still not been released, but Chubbuck officials said they hope the Florida-based restaurant chain makes some announcements soon.

The Chubbuck Olive Garden will be located in a building to be constructed where the former Red Lobster building is currently located along Yellowstone Avenue just east of the Pine Ridge Mall, according to the building permit application.

The building permit application was filed on Sept. 28, 2021, by Olive Garden Holdings of Orlando, Florida.

According to the document, plans are to demolish the existing 6,729-square-foot structure where Red Lobster was formerly located and to build a new 6,489-square-foot Olive Garden. The value of the new construction is estimated to be $2.5 million.

The single-story Olive Garden building will have space for 209 occupants, the paperwork shows.

The closest Olive Garden restaurants to the Pocatello-Chubbuck area are in Idaho Falls, Twin Falls and Logan, Utah.

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho State Journal

East Idaho kombucha company growing distribution, aiming for Boise

DRIGGS — Utilizing a dedicated staff and a bit of ingenuity, Ford Hebard has been busy as ever squeezing every last drop for a successful brew. What he’s making isn’t just a drink though, it’s his business. Hebard started Teatonic Kombucha in Driggs in 2018, and since then, has been brewing up pallet upon pallet. Four years on, and those batches are going further and further out into the Intermountain...
DRIGGS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Planned eatery to unveil new Japanese culinary concept to SE Idaho

CHUBBUCK — Southeast Idaho residents are familiar with Thaw Thein's East Asian cooking. He used to run the former Mandalay Express, owned by his sister Thinn, in Idaho State University's Pond Student Union Building. When the Theins make their return to the local restaurant scene in early April, however, they'll be introducing an entirely new culinary concept to the region. They're opening a Japanese-style eatery, Shabushi, in the former Chipotle...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

One dead in Game Creek avalanche

On the afternoon of March 17, Teton County WY Search & Rescue volunteers responded to an avalanche call up Game Creek Canyon in Wyoming just east of Victor, Idaho. Two skiers had been buried in the slide on a northeast aspect in Game Creek and were located and uncovered by their companions. One individual was conscious, but the other was unconscious; the skier's companions performed CPR. As TCSAR was responding, the unconscious individual passed away. ...
VICTOR, ID
Idaho State Journal

Disney World 'regrets' performance by visiting school drill team that used American Indian stereotypes

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Officials at Walt Disney World said Friday that a performance by a visiting Texas high school drill team that used American Indian stereotypes, including chants of “scalp them," doesn't reflect the Florida resort's values. The performance this week in the Magic Kingdom by the “Indianettes" drill team from Port Neches-Grove High School “did not reflect our core values, and we regret it took place," Disney spokeswoman Jacquee Wahler said in an emailed statement. ...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Idaho Falls, ID
State
Idaho State
State
Florida State
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
City
Twin Falls, ID
Local
Idaho Restaurants
Local
Idaho Food & Drinks
State
Utah State
City
Chubbuck, ID
Idaho State Journal

Governor to sign proclamation at Museum of Clean for Cleaning Week

POCATELLO — Local housekeepers and janitors will be the guests of honor when Gov. Brad Little visits Pocatello on Saturday morning to sign a proclamation. During his 10 a.m. visit at the Museum of Clean, 711 S. Second Ave., Little will officially declare March 27 through April 2 to be Cleaning Week in Idaho. Grant Aslett, marketing specialist for the museum, which was created by his father Don, believes the...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Chrome in the Dome set to return to Holt Arena this weekend

POCATELLO — After a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Chrome in the Dome is returning to Idaho State University’s Holt Arena this weekend. The large, diverse car show serves as the primary fundraiser for students enrolled in two ISU College of Technology programs — Automotive Collision Repair and Refinishing Technology as well as Automotive Technology — and organizers are more than thrilled to finally host what will be the event’s 14th installment. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

ITD: Improvements to local truck routes creating economic opportunities

The Idaho Transportation Department recently removed restrictions on several popular trucking routes in southeast Idaho. It is another example of the department removing restrictions on routes within the Gem State to improve commerce and mobility, creating greater economic opportunities for commercial carriers. The department will be examining roads across the state and making improvements to eliminate restrictions whenever possible. In 2020, the department removed some severe curves along US-95 in southwest and panhandle Idaho in pursuit of the same goal. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
540K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy