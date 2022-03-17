Construction of Chubbuck Olive Garden to begin this month

CHUBBUCK — Construction of the Olive Garden here is expected to begin in late March, Chubbuck officials confirmed.

Information such as when the restaurant will open has still not been released, but Chubbuck officials said they hope the Florida-based restaurant chain makes some announcements soon.

The Chubbuck Olive Garden will be located in a building to be constructed where the former Red Lobster building is currently located along Yellowstone Avenue just east of the Pine Ridge Mall, according to the building permit application.

The building permit application was filed on Sept. 28, 2021, by Olive Garden Holdings of Orlando, Florida.

According to the document, plans are to demolish the existing 6,729-square-foot structure where Red Lobster was formerly located and to build a new 6,489-square-foot Olive Garden. The value of the new construction is estimated to be $2.5 million.

The single-story Olive Garden building will have space for 209 occupants, the paperwork shows.

The closest Olive Garden restaurants to the Pocatello-Chubbuck area are in Idaho Falls, Twin Falls and Logan, Utah.