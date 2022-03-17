The 2022 Palm Beach Boat Show and the best yachts to view

No surface in this year’s fifth annual Kips Bay Decorator Show House in Palm Beach, Florida, went untouched—including the ceilings. “It almost hugs you,” Alabama-based designer Ashley Gilbreath shared as she walked me through the main bedroom she created (each of the 24 participating designers and architects is tasked with transforming a different room in the house). Her aptly dubbed “Tented Retreat,” pictured above, is cloaked head to toe in caramel brown striped drapery and wallpaper by Schumacher. But Gilbreath wasn’t the only one I saw at the event—which benefits the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Clubs and Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County—who took advantage of the fifth wall. In the guesthouse stairwell, Catherine M. Austin drew the eye up with tasseled pendant lights and verdant green paint, while Maryline Damour of Damour Drake opted for a 3D cloud installation by Sienna Martz in the kids’ room.

PALM BEACH, FL ・ 10 DAYS AGO