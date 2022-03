The word pandemic is fresh on the lips of Americans, but unfortunately, there is an even bigger menace lurking behind the big "P" word which will have an even more profound impact than the pandemic- - our mental health crisis. It may be decades before our children recover from the impact of the pandemic; rates of youth depression have doubled between 2019 and 2021. In fact, The U.S. Surgeon General has warned of a devastating mental health crisis for the generation that will shape our future. From 2009 to 2019, the proportion of high school students feeling persistently sad or hopeless increased by 40%; the share seriously considering attempting suicide increased by 36%; and the share creating a suicide plan increased by 44%.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO