Star Wars: The Mandalorian has become a key part of the sci-fi landscape over the past few years — and now, it looks like the Disney+ series will be adding a new icon from the genre to its cast. On Friday, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Back to the Future and Star Trek III: The Search for Spock's Christopher Lloyd will be joining Season 3 of The Mandalorian, which is currently filming in southern California. While the character Lloyd is playing is currently under wraps, the report describes it as a guest star role. It is unclear at this point how many episodes Llloyd could ultimately end up appearing in, after several of The Mandalorian's guest-starring characters have returned in later episodes.

