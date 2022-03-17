ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Padre Island Farmers' Market returns to community promising baked goods, fresh produce

recordstar.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing along with other Coastal Bend events, the Padre Island Farmers' Market is returning Thursday after a two-year hiatus. Founded in 2016, the event returns on its sixth-year anniversary month. Officials with the market...

www.recordstar.com

Comments / 0

Anchorage Daily News

Unalakleet market feeds hope for a return to regular community gatherings

UNALAKLEET — The mayor splurged on a handmade qiviut hat and headband. It’s soft, warm and “so classy looking,” Mayor Kira Eckenweiler said of the garments made of musk ox wool. But that wasn’t her only takeaway from the Saturday Market, held this weekend for the...
The Infatuation

Yellow Green Farmers Market

This is perhaps Hollywood’s greatest culinary attraction, if not the biggest food-related draw in all of Broward County. Located in an old lumber yard, this weekend farmers market has grown exponentially since it first opened. Now, it's an incubator for all sorts of small businesses—from coffee shops and taquerias to wellness products and jewelry. Not all of them are good, and crowds gathering in front of a stall aren’t always an indication of quality (case in point: Llanera Carne en Vara, a Venezuelan barbecue spot whose grilled meats are a bit dry and bland). The vendors change almost constantly, but there are some great standards, like Teff Fields, which sells vegetarian Ethiopian food, or Exotic Juices, where you can get layered tropical fruit slushies. The parking situation here can be a hellacious traffic jam (and costs $10 for every three hours), so try to carpool or find alternative transportation.
Daily Herald

Harmony at the Farmer's Market

After years of precautions required by the pandemic, the Brotherhood of Harmony chorus is eager to get out in public and fill the air with music. The Brotherhood will sing at the Palatine Winter Farmers Market (Palatine Train Station Parking Lot, 137 Wood St.) on Saturday, March 19 between 10AM and 12PM. The program includes old favorites like "My Wild Irish Rose" rock-n-roll tunes like "Hello Mary Lou" and Beatles songs like "Yesterday."
PALATINE, IL
Bay News 9

Local farmer adds a certain spirit to fresh sausage

WADDY, Ky. — Kentucky has lots of farms and lots of bourbon. One farmer in southeastern Shelby County combined the two. Farm owner says bourbon and sausage are both "feel-good foods" Pork is free of additives. Bob and Jennifer Anderson own Lost Ash Ridge Farm in Waddy, a 40-acre...
WADDY, KY
Romesentinel.com

Workshop to focus on new markets for area produce farmers

HERKIMER — Cornell Cooperative Extension of Herkimer County is presenting an informational workshop: “Promoting Mohawk Valley Produce and Agricultural Products to New Markets” from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 24. Myron Thurston, CCE Oneida County’s food supply chain marketing specialist, will talk about two projects...
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
One Green Planet

10 Chia Seed Baked Goods Recipes

Are known for being nutritional powerhouses, but have you ever thought about adding them to baked goods? These mighty seeds are a great addition to desserts as they can help improve their nutritional profiles. Try adding them with your cake or muffin mix next time you’re craving a sweet treat to boost the fiber, protein, and omega-3 content. With these 10 chia seed baked good recipes, there’s something everyone will love.
RECIPES
Sandusky Register

Farmers market continues to grow

During its 2021 season, the Sandusky Farmers Market doubled its size from what it was when I started running it in 2019. This includes both vendor and foot traffic numbers. In 2021, we broadened the type of vendors that we accepted, and we also extended the market into Washington Park.
SANDUSKY, OH

