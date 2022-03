In this Woman's Doctor segment, colon cancer signs for women and men. According to the CDC, nearly 140,000 people are diagnosed with colorectal cancer every year in America. Rectal bleeding is the most obvious colon cancer symptom but there are other, more subtle signs like learning you're anemic. It may be the first sign that you're bleeding internally. Other signs can be you can't catch your breath, you feel bloated or crampy and severe constipation. Mercy Medical Center Dr. Kurtis Campbell, says the most important thing anyone can do to is to get screened.

CANCER ・ 12 DAYS AGO