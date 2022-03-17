Netflix wants to end password sharing

FED UP! These grocery stores are FED UP with people stealing so they're doing what they can to stop menaces from coming up on their inventory. Someone posted a hilarious Tiktok showing that a grocery store managed to put an apparatus around flanks of rib eye steaks connected to a security tag in hopes to prevent people from running off without paying for it. The steaks were going for $20.83 for two pieces of rib eye. Do you think this is necessary?
WHEN it comes to baby names, they're completely subjective - and you're not going to please everyone. And one anonymous man, whose wife is 21 weeks pregnant with a baby girl, is already worrying about the rather unique moniker they've fallen in love with. Taking to Reddit, he explained how...
Close your eyes and picture your nearest Walmart. According to the National Retail Federation, as of 2019, Walmart was the highest-grossing retail chain in the United States with a whopping $387 billion in sales. The second-place spot, which Amazon earned, totaled to less than half of Walmart's sales. With that...
Amazon grocery-picking gig workers are being offered jobs as Whole Foods store staff, according to a letter to employees that was viewed by CNBC. The e-commerce giant is streamlining parts of its sprawling grocery business in an effort to meet growing demand for online orders. Some gig workers, who valued...
An entire Disney park closed down due to just one guest. This happens often, where celebrities rent out entire theme parks to themselves, but in this case, it’s not a celebrity—it’s a newly-married couple!. One couple decided to shut down the entire Magic Kingdom park after getting...
Costco is known for its low prices, one of them being the cost of its rotisserie chicken. Although some shoppers are afraid that Costco might raise the price on the chicken, for now, the chicken is just $5. This makes it a cheap and easy dinner since it's already fully cooked. However, recently, a Costco shopper claimed to found something that may have cost them their peace of mind.
A man has been criticised for buying a phone that only unlocks with his face and then gifting it to his stepson.In the popular Reddit community, “Am I The A**hole,” a 35-year-old woman, u/AITA_Face_Lock79, revealed how she’s been with her husband for three years now and got “married months ago.”She also has a 16-year-old son, from her previous marriage, who “took his time” to get comfortable with his stepfather. However, the woman’s husband wasn’t so fond of that, as he claimed that the son was “not giving him a chance.”“My son took his time to get used to being around...
Efforts of shopkeepers to prevent their goods being stolen are surely effective at reducing crime. As well as common techniques such as reorganizing stores, installing warning signs, and training staff, The Guardian reports that retailers will also hire security guards, reinforce glass, and keep certain products out of view. A...
Product recalls are never good, especially when it comes to food. No one wants to hear that food from the local grocery store is possibly contaminated with harmful bacteria or foreign objects. According to the FDA, there are three classes of recalls: Class I is when "there is a reasonable probability" of "serious adverse health consequences or death." Class II recalls are for products that "may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote." And Class III is where it is unlikely that the product will cause health issues.
In 2017, Amazon acquired Whole Foods for $13.7 billion. Who owned Whole Foods before Amazon, and did they profit from the Amazon acquisition?. Whole Foods was founded by John Mackey and his then-girlfriend Renee Lawson Hardy in 1978. The company, which started with an initial capital of $45,000, opened its first store, Safer Way Natural Foods, in Austin, Tex.
Amazon has added Just Walk Out autonomous checkout technology to a second Whole Foods store in Sherman Oaks, California, about a month after debuting the platform at a new store in Washington, D.C., according to a Chain Store Age report Wednesday (March 16). Just Walk Out uses a combination of...
Starting next week, Burger King’s Flagship restaurant in Leicester Square in London will be turning completely plant-based for the first time. This comes on the heels of Peet’s coffee, another major food chain, launching a fully vegan spring menu at all their locations in the US. Source: Burger...
Tortilla chips, meet microchips. Chipotle announced Wednesday it has partnered with a robotics company to create a robot named Chippy that will make — you guessed it — tortilla chips. “We are always exploring opportunities to enhance our employee and guest experience. Our goal is to drive efficiencies...
Just weeks after announcing a huge price hike for users, Netflix bosses have revealed plans to start cracking down on password sharing among watchers - and customers are not taking it well. The streamer has said that while in the past it has encouraged account sharing among its 222 million...
Some people like pizza, some people like ice cream. Van Leeuwen will churn those two foods together for a new limited-edition pizza ice cream pint, which will be sold at Walmart stores nationwide exclusively for a short time. The Brooklyn-based ice cream company announced on its social media accounts that...
“Best Book Club Ever” read one sign inside Amazon Books at Seattle’s University Village this weekend. On the bookshelves below it were products including an electric 1.5-liter ceramic kettle, a sugar dispenser, and a marble cheese slicer. Elsewhere in the store, shoppers browsed items as varied as a...
The Netflix original movie getting the most attention following its release on Friday, March 18, is arguably Windfall. This makes sense, given that this Hitchcockian thriller stars Lily Collins, Jesse Plemons, and Jason Segel. However, this is also not to say it was the only feature-length film that Netflix released today. On the contrary, a new Swedish action-thriller starring Noomi Rapace called Black Crab has also just debuted on the streaming service, as well.
Comments / 0