Following the news that Traci Braxton passed away after quietly battling cancer for a year, her sister Toni Braxton and family have spoke out on social media. Reported earlier Traci’s sisters and mom were by her side when she passed and they say she fought to the very end. Traci’s husband told TMZ “We have come to a time where we must inform the public that after a year of privately undergoing a series of treatment for Esophageal cancer our beloved Traci Braxton has gone on to glory.” Traci’s son then followed up with a message and said “she fought to the end”. Toni Braxton also posted on social media to share a sweet message about her sister,

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO