With a bright pop of color and a fierce strut, Jenna Bush Hager stopped Today show fans in their tracks. It all went down on March 9, when Jenna and Hoda Kotb were sharing the latest headlines with viewers on Today’s fourth hour. But unbeknownst to them, fellow NBC star Savannah Guthrie started knocking on their door, and she didn’t come empty handed. As it turns out, Savannah had just learned how to make skirt steak on her new cooking show, Starting from Scratch, and she wanted them to be the first to try it. After Savannah earned Jenna and Hoda’s approval, she handed them margaritas and revealed that her series was officially kicking off later that day.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 9 DAYS AGO