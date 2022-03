By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Kennywood announced Wednesday that it is opening exactly one month from today. On April 16, season passholders are invited to an exclusive opening. The park will open to the public the next day, as Kennywood begins its 125th season. “Guests will need several visits this year to take note of all the upgrades made since the end of last season,” Kennywood & Sandcastle General Manager Mark Pauls said in a statement. Those upgrades include what the park calls a seamless ticketing and security process, a “massive” carousel horse and brightly-painted buildings at the entrance gate and a...

5 DAYS AGO