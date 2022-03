There's not much to say about the quality of "Elden Ring" that hasn't already been said. The latest FromSoftware game has been the talk of the gaming community since its release on Feb. 25, 2022, breaking records, inciting backlash, and even inspiring a bustling eBay market for Runes and other in-game goodies. Fans immediately began enjoying dying in all manner of creative ways and sharing their discoveries in the massive open world game online. That being said, some gamers are already itching for new content for "Elden Ring," or at the very least contemplating potential DLC that could be on its way in the future.

