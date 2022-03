Google yesterday said that the "Steam on Chrome OS" alpha had launched, but it turns out that Steam on Chromebooks isn't actually ready for testing. During the Google for Games developer summit keynote yesterday, Google product director Greg Hartrell said, "The Steam alpha just launched, making this long-time PC game store available on select Chromebooks for users to try." He encouraged people to visit the Chromebook community forum for more information. But at the time, as many noticed, there was no alpha or new information there.

SOFTWARE ・ 3 DAYS AGO