ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey

NHL requests meeting with women's leagues PHF, PWHPA to resolve issues

By Gavin Lee
Hoops Rumors
Hoops Rumors
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WHBxQ_0ei2NyzT00
Will the NHL be able to broker peace between the PHF and PWHPA? Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL has requested a meeting between the PHF and PWHPA — the two feuding women’s hockey factions — to attempt to bring the two sides together. Jeff Marek of Sportsnet reports that details of the proposed meeting are still being worked out, but the PWHPA was informed recently of a multi-million dollar funding deal, one that would be an eight- to 10-year commitment, that would allow their proposed league to move forward. Marek doesn’t specify where the funding is coming from.

The PHF, meanwhile, recently announced their own massive investment, a $25M guarantee from several private donors. That led to a huge increase in the salary cap for each team, added health benefits for the players, and other increases throughout the financial landscape of the league. It also recently saw a group of high-profile investors purchase the Toronto Six, bringing more name recognition to the ownership group. The two leagues are currently splitting the player base, with the vast majority of the U.S. and Canadian Olympians on the side of the PWHPA.

  • Bad news for the Ottawa Senators, as Thomas Chabot is expected to be out long-term with a hand injury. Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia notes that the team will have more information in the coming days, but Darren Dreger of TSN was told it is a broken hand. This comes after Jake Sanderson, the team’s top defense prospect, was also ruled out for at least a few weeks, which could put his late-season rendezvous with the Senators in jeopardy. After a midseason hot streak, the Senators are back to their losing ways of late, dropping their last three and eight of 10. Without Chabot, things certainly will be more difficult down the stretch.
  • Back in 2020, a new 3-on-3 league called 3ICE was announced with many recognizable NHL players and coaches attached to the product. While the COVID-19 pandemic put many of the league’s plans on pause, it didn’t kill it completely. 3ICE will be back this summer and today they announced some of their first few signings. Sean Shapiro of The Athletic tweets that David Booth, Chris Bourque, Chris Conner, T.J. Hensick and Aaron Palushaj are the first five players that will be drafted into what will be a six-team league. All five played in the NHL, with Booth even scoring 31 goals and 60 points during the 2008-09 season with the Florida Panthers.

Comments / 0

Related
Hoops Rumors

NHL teams reportedly asking for 2023 draft picks over 2022

It’s been exactly one month since the NHL’s last trade of significance, when the Calgary Flames acquired forward Tyler Toffoli from Montreal in a Valentine’s Day swap that Cupid apparently could not have matched better. Toffoli has collected eight goals and 13 points in 14 games for...
NHL
Hoops Rumors

Ben Simmons expected to file formal grievance against 76ers

Now a member of the Nets, Ben Simmons is expected to file a formal grievance against the Sixers at some point in the near future, league sources tell Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice.com. The goal will be to recoup some or all of the $20MM+ that Simmons lost in team fines during his season-long holdout in Philadelphia.
NBA
Yardbarker

4 players the Canucks should target in a Garland to Los Angeles trade

It’s no secret that teams have been sniffing around Canucks players. With the trade deadline rapidly approaching, names like J.T. Miller, Brock Boeser, Tanner Pearson, and Tyler Motte have been tossed around like candy in trade rumour discussions. One of the more intriguing players that are being inquired about...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Conner
Person
Thomas Chabot
Person
Darren Dreger
Person
Aaron Palushaj
6abc

Claude Giroux honored in likely last game with Philadelphia Flyers

Claude Giroux skated out as the first start in the Philadelphia Flyers' 5-4 win over the Nashville Predators on Thursday night as over 18,000 fans saluted him for his 1,000th career NHL game and what might be his final appearance as a Flyer. Giroux, 34, is expected to be moved...
NHL
Hoops Rumors

Russell Westbrook will not tolerate 'Westbrick' nickname

There are a number of ways fans cross the line when heckling players, and Russell Westbrook feels the new nickname people have been taunting him with does just that. Skip Bayless recently began mocking Westbrook by calling him “Westbrick,” which is a play on words involving Westbrook’s last name and his poor shooting tendencies. Westbrook’s wife Nina said this week that the FS1 host’s taunting has led to harassment and death wishes for her family.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl#The League#Phf#Pwhpa#Sportsnet#The Toronto Six#Canadian#The Ottawa Senators#Postmedia#Tsn
Hoops Rumors

Trail Blazers signing former first-round pick Kris Dunn to 10-day hardship deal

Kris Dunn will sign a 10-day hardship contract with the Trail Blazers, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The 27-year-old guard has been out of the NBA since being waived by the Grizzlies in October after one preseason game. He joined the Agua Caliente Clippers in the G League in January and is averaging 11.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 14 games.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Cam Reddish out for season with separated shoulder

Knicks swingman Cam Reddish is out for the remainder of the season after suffering a right shoulder separation, sources tell ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski (Twitter link). Reddish is expected to be sidelined around six weeks, Woj adds, so he should be recovered in time for a full offseason. Reddish, 22,...
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Heat's Markieff Morris ready to return after 58-game absence

After missing the past 58 games with whiplash, Markieff Morris will be available for Saturday’s contest against Minnesota, the Heat announced (via Twitter). Morris has been out of action since a Nov. 8 incident with Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, who hit him from behind in retaliation for what Jokic considered to be an excessive foul. Both players were ejected following the exchange.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Florida Panthers
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Ottawa Senators
NewsBreak
Sports
Hoops Rumors

Hawks star John Collins dealing with finger injury

$125M Hawks power forward John Collins has continued to play for Atlanta even as he deals with lingering foot pain and now sports a protective wrap around his finger, per Sarah K. Spencer of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Collins recently returned to Atlanta’s active roster following a seven-game absence as he dealt with his strained right foot.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Steve Kerr: Draymond Green's return helped Steph Curry have big game

Warriors star Stephen Curry went off for 47 points in Monday’s win over Washington, his second-highest point total of the season and his highest single-game mark since Draymond Green went down with a back injury in early January. After the game, head coach Steve Kerr said there was “100 percent” a correlation between Green’s return on Monday and Curry’s big night, according to Kendra Andrews of ESPN.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Draymond Green targeting Monday return to Warriors lineup

Warriors forward Draymond Green expects to return on Monday against Washington, he said on a podcast (hat tip to Marc Stein). “That is the day I’m targeting,” Green said. “It’s been almost two-and-a-half months. I’ve never missed that much time during a season. … This is something different for me. I’m excited to get back out there with my guys to try to help right the ship.”
NBA
Hoops Rumors

CJ McCollum cleared to return for Pelicans

Veteran guard CJ McCollum exited the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols and will be available to play for the Pelicans on Tuesday vs. Phoenix, the team announced (via Twitter). McCollum entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols last Thursday and missed New Orleans’ games against Charlotte on Friday and Houston on Sunday.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Southeast Division free-agent breakdown heading into 2022 offseason

For the rest of the regular season and postseason, Hoops Rumors is taking a closer look at players who will be free agents or could become free agents this offseason. We consider whether their stock is rising or falling due to their performance and other factors. Today, we’re focusing on a handful of Southeast players.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Kings center Domantas Sabonis receives one-game suspension

According to the NBA, Sabonis’ suspension stems from an incident that occurred during the fourth quarter of Sacramento’s loss to the Knicks on Monday. After being hit with a technical foul for his reaction to a foul call, Sabonis “reacted demonstratively again in the vicinity of the game official, and approached and bumped the official in a hostile manner,” per the league. He was assessed a second technical and ejected from the game.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
538K+
Views
ABOUT

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.hoopsrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy