NHL requests meeting with women's leagues PHF, PWHPA to resolve issues

The NHL has requested a meeting between the PHF and PWHPA — the two feuding women’s hockey factions — to attempt to bring the two sides together. Jeff Marek of Sportsnet reports that details of the proposed meeting are still being worked out, but the PWHPA was informed recently of a multi-million dollar funding deal, one that would be an eight- to 10-year commitment, that would allow their proposed league to move forward. Marek doesn’t specify where the funding is coming from.

The PHF, meanwhile, recently announced their own massive investment, a $25M guarantee from several private donors. That led to a huge increase in the salary cap for each team, added health benefits for the players, and other increases throughout the financial landscape of the league. It also recently saw a group of high-profile investors purchase the Toronto Six, bringing more name recognition to the ownership group. The two leagues are currently splitting the player base, with the vast majority of the U.S. and Canadian Olympians on the side of the PWHPA.