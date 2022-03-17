Girls Make Games Demo Day winner Shredded Secrets now on Switch

Triangle Strategy has one of the most expansive rosters in recent JRPG and turn-based tactics games, and here’s a guide on recruiting all of them. Recruitment of new characters in Triangle Strategy might be confusing for some. There are characters that join Serenoa’s party automatically, while there are others who you need to persuade with Serenoa’s convictions. However, the game doesn’t explicitly tell you when you convince a character to join your party through conviction, and when is it joining automatically. Hence, some players might not be able to make the distinction. To make things worse, almost all characters in Triangle Strategy are fleshed out and treated with respect that players could mistake any character to be recruitable if they didn’t know any better.

