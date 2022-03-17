ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Girls Make Games Demo Day winner Shredded Secrets now on Switch

GoNintendo
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGirls Make Games is a series of summer camps, workshops and game jams designed to inspire the next generation of designers, creators and engineers. Nintendo partnered with Girls...

gonintendo.com

Comments / 0

Related
GamesRadar+

Pokemon Legends Arceus Daybreak has renewed my resolve to catch 'em all

Pokemon Legends: Arceus Daybreak has reignited my determination to finally complete the Pokedex. I admittedly never expected such an outcome, but it's all thanks to a series of requests in the surprise free DLC that introduce Pokemon Legends Arceus massive mass outbreaks. As you may be able to guess from the name, these are similar to regular mass outbreaks in the base game, with the main difference being that they're much larger in scale. Instead of just one concentrated outbreak of select Pokemon in an area, multiple instances occur simultaneously, which gives you the chance to catch a heck of a lot of critters during one excursion.
VIDEO GAMES
CBS News

The best Nintendo Switch games right now, plus deals

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. The Nintendo Switch is still among the best-selling consoles in the United States, even though the PlayStation 5 beat it...
VIDEO GAMES
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: Celebrate Mario Day With Up to 75% Off on Nintendo Switch Games

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. It’s Mario time! March 10 is commonly known amongst Mario fans as Mario Day, thanks to its date format which looks like it reads the beloved red and blue character’s name (MAR10). To start the celebration off right, many retailers have gone ahead and slashed prices of popular Nintendo Switch Mario-themed games, with a ton of Nintendo Switch game deals going live on Amazon, Walmart, Target and GameStop.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
GeekyGadgets

Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin demo now available before launch

If you would like to try out the new Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin game launching later this week on March 18th on PC, PlayStation and Xbox. You will be pleased to know that a demo of the action role-playing game is now available to download on the PlayStation. Allowing you to enjoy single player or co-operative play with an additional two friends.
VIDEO GAMES
Ars Technica

It’s “MAR10 Day,” so Nintendo has discounted a bunch of Mario Switch games

It's a good day for fans of both Nintendo and calendar-based puns, as Thursday marks another "Mario Day." March 10 (or Mar10, get it?) is Nintendo's annual event designed to celebrate its most popular plumber, princess saver, kart driver, soccer player, boxing ref, typing instructor, drug supplier, Chris Pratt acting inspiration, and overall mascot.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Demo#Seattle#Bullying#Summer Camps#Video Game#Shredded Secrets
ClutchPoints

Triangle Strategy Guide: How to Unlock or Recruit Every Character

Triangle Strategy has one of the most expansive rosters in recent JRPG and turn-based tactics games, and here’s a guide on recruiting all of them. Recruitment of new characters in Triangle Strategy might be confusing for some. There are characters that join Serenoa’s party automatically, while there are others who you need to persuade with Serenoa’s convictions. However, the game doesn’t explicitly tell you when you convince a character to join your party through conviction, and when is it joining automatically. Hence, some players might not be able to make the distinction. To make things worse, almost all characters in Triangle Strategy are fleshed out and treated with respect that players could mistake any character to be recruitable if they didn’t know any better.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

How to Evolve Galarian Slowpoke in Pokemon GO

Trainers want to know how to evolve Galarian Slowpoke in Pokemon GO. Evolution is one of the most important parts of the Pokemon franchise. As such, it has been gifted a level of gravity that has carried through each title. Pokemon GO is no different, providing a variety of avenues and methods for trainers to add each new form—regional variant or otherwise—to their PokeDex. Once each of these has been to require tasks for certain Pokemon in order to represent the friendship needed to prompt evolution.
VIDEO GAMES
Motorious

Haunting Ford Falcon Commercial Will Give You Nightmares

They definitely don’t make them like this anymore!. We’re not sure what was in the water at the ad agency Ford hired to create this commercial for the 1960 Falcon wagon. This is truly the kind of thing nightmares are made of, but we’re sure all the executives who signed off on this thought it would be clever. Maybe the Alice in Wonderland theme sounded good on paper, but the end result of a man in a rabbit suit was just plain creepy.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo
dbltap.com

All Pokémon That Evolve Using a Sinnoh Stone in Pokémon GO

We've put together a guide covering all of the Pokémon that evolve using a Sinnoh Stone in Pokémon GO. Evolution has always been an integral part of the Pokémon franchise from its earliest inception. Trainers powering up and evolving Pokémon is one of the most crucial parts of the game — and Pokémon GO is no exception. Unfortunately, it's not as straightforward as other titles, leaving Niantic Labs to devise a host of unusual methods meant to echo the original games.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Reminder: Interrogate Elden Ring NPCs until they break

FromSoftware plays by its own rules. Though its games are primarily famous for their difficulty, FromSoftware's library requires a brain rewire to enjoy and understand. The developer lives by its own judgement of common sense and it can be tough to discern the laws of places like the Lands Between. It's not an easy process, as some 'rules' are less than intuitive, but once you understand FromSoft's desires and general disregard for what you think as normal design conventions, the games are excellent.
VIDEO GAMES
Hello Magazine

Netflix viewers furious as site makes another change to subscriptions

Just weeks after announcing a huge price hike for users, Netflix bosses have revealed plans to start cracking down on password sharing among watchers - and customers are not taking it well. The streamer has said that while in the past it has encouraged account sharing among its 222 million...
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

A Beginner's Guide to 'Elden Ring,' FromSoftware's New Open-World Adventure

After years of development and wins for Most Aniticipated Game at the 2020 and 2021 Game Awards, FromSoftware's Elden Ring was finally released for PlayStation and Xbox gaming systems last month. And though you've almost certainly heard of Elden Ring, you may be hesitant to give it a try because of the difficulty FromSoft's games are known for. If you fall into this category, then allow us to help you take your first steps within the Lands Between. It is an unforgiving land that will challenge you at every turn, but the experience of defeating a difficult boss or unlocking a new area will be satisfying beyond belief.
RECIPES
PC Gamer

This frantic co-op spaceship game mixes the best parts of FTL and Overcooked

I've seen a lot of episodes of Star Trek but never one in which Captain Picard frantically runs down a corridor of the Enterprise carrying a torpedo and crashes right into Worf, who is headed the opposite direction to stuff a ticking bomb into an incinerator. Bumping and shoving, they eventually manage to pass each other in time for Picard to load and fire the torpedo.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl finally lets you trade mons with strangers

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl players can now use the Global Wonder Station to trade Pokemon with strangers, almost four months after release. As shared by VGC, thanks to a recent Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl update (Ver. 1.3.0), players can now trade Pokemon online with strangers via the previously closed-off Global Wonder Station located in Jubilife City.
VIDEO GAMES
deseret.com

How to make Roblox and Minecraft safe for kids

Video games can be a source of entertainment, education and relaxation for people young and old. And while the majority of players are adults, 75% of kids under the age of 18 are also playing video games every week, according to the Entertainment Software Association. The Verge reported that more...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy