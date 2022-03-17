7 Irish Accents From the 21st Century That Keep Me Awake At Night

These days there is no shortage of strong women at the forefront of television – thankfully. From Killing Eve to Game of Thrones, to many of TV’s other biggest hits of the past decade, we’ve seen some formidable female characters who have resonated with audiences all over the world. But there is one lesser-discussed leading woman whose astounding bravery and unflinching moral compass shouldn’t go unnoticed: Claire Fraser (Caitríona Balfe) from Starz’s period drama series Outlander. Though the show is based on the novels written by Diana Gabaldon, who should be credited for creating the force of nature that is Claire, Balfe’s portrayal of the pragmatic time traveler very successfully captures her essence. Throughout the series Claire faces continuous, unimaginably difficult obstacles, and handles them with a resolve of steel, often deploying her medical knowledge for both her own and others’ survival. But beneath that tough exterior, there lies an empathetic, loyal, and courageous caretaker who will do anything for the people she loves most.

TV SERIES ・ 13 HOURS AGO