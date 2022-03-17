ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

How 'Shrek 2' Managed to Top the Original

By Sean Naughton
Collider
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreat sequels are hard to pull off. They’re especially hard when the first film was a colossal hit. And that’s exactly what Shrek was. Looking back on the film that introduced everyone’s favorite green ogre to the world, it’s easy to lose sight of just how big of a sensation it...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
AM 1390 KRFO

‘Beetlejuice 2’ Is Finally Happening

For decades now, people have talked about making a sequel to Beetlejuice. The 1988 horror comedy became a surprise hit for director Tim Burton, and helped elevate Michael Keaton into the upper echelon of ’80s comic leading men. Back in 2013, there were reports that Burton would return for Beetlejuice 2, directing Keaton once again in the role of the anarchic ghost Betelgeuse.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron Diaz
Person
Antonio Banderas
Person
Kelly Asbury
Person
Rupert Everett
Person
David Bowie
Person
John Cleese
Person
Nick Cave
Person
Mike Myers
Person
Conrad Vernon
ComicBook

Chris Pine on Surprise Star Trek 4 Return With Original Cast: "We're Ready for It"

Chris Pine is ready to boldly go back to Star Trek — as soon as the Captain Kirk actor sees a script. After Paramount and producer J.J. Abrams announced a return to the Kelvin Timeline with the original cast in February, the surprise reveal was just that: a surprise. The actors and their representatives — Pine and co-stars Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldana, Karl Urban, John Cho, and Simon Pegg — were reportedly unaware they were due back aboard the USS Enterprise for a release date of December 22, 2023. In a new interview with Variety, Pine revealed his reaction to Abrams announcing Star Trek 4 with the original cast:
MOVIES
Boston Globe

Which actor played Batman best? The votes are in, and we have a winner.

The new Batman movie starring Robert Pattinson and directed by Matt Reeves is now in theaters, and leading up to its premiere, we asked readers to consider the many actors who’ve donned the cape and cowl (or voiced the animated character) over the years. The Globe’s Love Letters columnist...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Original Film#Cannes Film Festival#Disney World
hypebeast.com

Warner Bros. Changes Release Dates of 'Black Adam,' 'The Flash, 'Aquaman 2' and 'Shazam 2'

The release dates of Warner Bros. films Black Adam, The Flash, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Wonka have been changed. According to reports, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and The Flash have both been pushed back to 2023 due to delays in production and visual effects caused by COVID-19. Jason Momoa‘s sequel will premiere on March 17, 2023 instead of December 16, 2022 and Ezra Miller‘s first solo film as the speedster will be releasing on June 23, 2023 instead of November 4, 2022.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Star Trek 4: Zoe Saldana Says Quentin Tarantino's Film is a 'Gamechanger'

Zoe Saldana thinks that Quentin Tarantino's Star Trek film could have changed the franchise!. There is little doubt that fans are already expecting to see Zoe Saldana in Star Trek 4 and her return as Nyota Uhura is certainly a welcome one. However, it looks like the Avatar star actually had her eye on a completely different project. Saldana has just admitted that she was hoping to work on Quentin Tarantino's Star Trek movie because she believes it could have been a "gamechanger" for the franchise!
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

David Muir shares joyous family news – and fans say the same thing

David Muir likes to keep his personal life private, but he made an exception last September when he shared some joyous family news with his fans. The ABC News anchor revealed he is a "proud uncle" after he watched his niece, Finan Malcolm, finally graduate from Cornell University after a year of waiting due to the pandemic. Posting several photos on Instagram of Finan's special day, David looked elated as he posed with the graduate, who was kitted out in her cap and gown.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
ComicBook

DC League of Super-Pets Teaser Confirms Keanu Reeves as Batman

Keanu Reeves will play Batman in the upcoming DC Comics animated feature film DC League of Super-Pets. Tying into this week's box office-busting release of The Batman, Warner Bros. released a new teaser for the movie featuring what seems like the first meeting between Reeves' Batman and Ace, the dog voiced by Kevin Hart in the movie that is based on DC Comics' Ace the Bat-Hound. While Warner Bros. previously confirmed that Reeves would be lending his voice to the movie, this is the first time they've confirmed he'll be voicing Batman. You can watch the new teaser for DC League of Super-Pets below.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
E! News

Nicolas Cage Wants to Play This Villain in Potential Batman Sequel

Cage is ready to put on the batsuit, er, egg costume? On March 12, during the premiere of his new film The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent the 58-year-old actor revealed that he would like to star as the villain Egghead—known as the world's smartest criminal—in a potential sequel to The Batman, according to Variety.
MOVIES
Collider

'Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts' Announces Cartoon Network, TBS Premiere Dates

Last year celebrated the 20th anniversary of the first Harry Potter film Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. To commemorate that special occasion Warner Brothers released Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts on HBO Max this past January. While Potterheads everywhere are still crying over this beautiful special, it has now been announced that it will premiere on Cartoon Network and TBS on Sunday, April 10th. The special will air on CN as a part of its ACME block at 6 P.M. ET and will then play an encore presentation on TBS at 8 P.M. ET. This would be just in time for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, which releases in theaters later that week on April 15th.
MOVIES
EW.com

Daniel Radcliffe isn't interested in starring in a Harry Potter and the Cursed Child film

Sorry, Hogwarts alums. Daniel Radcliffe isn't interested in reprising his role as boy wizard Harry Potter in a potential film adaptation of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Last year, director Chris Columbus, who helmed the first two Harry Potter films and produced the third, said he wanted to return to the Potterverse to direct a film version of J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne, and John Tiffany's stage play someday, expressing a desire to have original stars Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint reprise their roles.
MOVIES
Collider

'Hocus Pocus 2': 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Star Ginger Minj Joins Cast As Drag Winifred Sanderson, Thora Birch Not Returning

Some interesting cast developments have been discovered as post-production begins on Hocus Pocus 2. In an Entertainment Weekly exclusive, sources have spotted RuPaul's Drag Race Season 7 and All-Stars 6-star Ginger Minj on the film's set. Reportedly, Minj will appear in a minor role as one of three queens impersonating the Sanderson Sisters, who later get to meet their inspirations in a spell-tacular performance. While the identities of her fellow Sisters are currently under wraps, Minj will be showing off her take on Bette Midler's Winifred Sanderson. This will be Minj's fourth appearance in a feature film.
MOVIES
Collider

David Lynch's 'Ronnie Rocket': What Happened to the Director's Unmade Masterpiece?

David Lynch is no stranger to unrealized projects. From a Marilyn Monroe biopic to a comedy about three men who used to be cows living in northern Los Angeles, the surrealist director has enough unmade films to fill an entire filmography by themselves. The reasons for their cancellations are numerous, with lack of funding being a recurring theme among them. Given Lynch’s perchance for films of a slightly more unusual nature than the typical studio affair, perhaps that should come as no surprise. Many of these projects are still surrounded in mystery, with only a few snippets of information available that often raise more questions than they answer, but none are as well documented as Ronnie Rocket. Thanks to interviews with Lynch and various cast members who were attached to the project throughout its development, in addition to multiple versions of its script floating around the internet, the film has become the stuff of legend amongst cinephiles. But despite numerous attempts over the period of decades to get it produced, it remains the greatest "what if?" of Lynch’s career.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy