Last year celebrated the 20th anniversary of the first Harry Potter film Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. To commemorate that special occasion Warner Brothers released Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts on HBO Max this past January. While Potterheads everywhere are still crying over this beautiful special, it has now been announced that it will premiere on Cartoon Network and TBS on Sunday, April 10th. The special will air on CN as a part of its ACME block at 6 P.M. ET and will then play an encore presentation on TBS at 8 P.M. ET. This would be just in time for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, which releases in theaters later that week on April 15th.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO