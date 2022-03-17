ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Techniques for Handling Challenging Children

By KATV
KATV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePinnacle Pointe Hospital is an inpatient hospital that offers treatment for children and...

katv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Psych Centra

How to Help a Family Member with Substance Use Disorder

If a family member has a substance use disorder, pointing them toward supportive resources and treatment plans can help. The repeated misuse of a substance, despite an adverse impact on health, is known as substance use disorder (SUD). Though challenging, taking an empathic approach to someone with SUD can help...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
contagionlive.com

Bridging the Gap: Developing Better Health Communication Between Providers, People in Transgender Community

A new virtual program aims to train clinicians and other providers on terminology and how to engage patients in effective dialogue and counseling. As the world evolves, providers might not be current on being trained on how to engage in dialogue or have health conversations around sexual health with people in the transgender community. In fact, typically health care providers receive less than 8 hours of training on sexual health topics overall throughout their entire time in medical school, which can create very real communication gaps and lead to a lack of optimized care for these patient groups.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Health Assessment#Pinnacle Pointe Hospital
MedicalXpress

One in three children with disabilities globally have experienced violence in their lifetimes

Children and adolescents (aged 0-18 years) with disability experience physical, sexual, and emotional violence, and neglect at considerably higher rates than those without disability, despite advances in awareness and policy in recent years, according to a systematic review and meta-analysis of studies involving more than 16 million young people from 25 countries conducted between 1990 and 2020, published in The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health journal.
Chattanooga Daily News

Woman believes the COVID-19 vaccine caused the onset of a rare medical condition which led to five surgeries, four strokes, and the need for a breathing and feeding tube

The 19-year-old woman reportedly suffered four strokes and had to undergo five surgeries. She also needed breathing and feeding tubes after having a severe reaction to the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. Her family says she is learning to walk again. Health officials said that her reaction to the vaccine is rare. For those who received a J&J vaccine, the CDC recommends getting a booster shot from Pfizer or Moderna.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Scientific American

Doctors Prescribing Opioids in Good Faith Should Not Be Prosecuted

On March 1 the Supreme Court will hear arguments in a case that could have an enormous impact on American medicine. The case, which involves combined appeals from two doctors, Xiulu Ruan and Shakeel Kahn, is intended to resolve an important question that has had a chilling effect on both pain and addiction care. If the court decides against these defendants, people in the U.S. who are in agony may be unable to get needed relief.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MedicalXpress

Estimated 2.6 million Americans prescribed opioids also on various other sedatives

As many as 2.6 million Americans—equivalent to 1 percent of all US adults —prescribed opioids are also taking various other sedatives, including benzodiazepines plus another type of sedative drug, estimates research published online in the journal Regional Anesthesia & Pain Medicine. This type of polypharmacy could be dangerous,...
HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Five Ways Companion Animals Boost Mental Health

Pets can improve both our physical and mental health. Animals provide companionship that may not be available from humans. Companion animals remind us to be in the present, content with who and where we are. Animals can help alleviate stress, anxiety, and depression. Did you adopt or purchase a companion...
PETS
KXLY

How different types of chronic pain impact health

While pain hurts, it is also the body’s way of telling us that something is wrong—but not all pain is created equal. Acute pain is brief, comes on suddenly, and usually has a specific cause, which, when identified and treated, disappears. Chronic pain lasts normally three months or longer, and it can stick around even after recovery. It often occurs with other chronic health conditions.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
KTEN.com

Best Sleep Training for Infants

Originally Posted On: https://bippermedia.com/best-sleep-training-for-infants/. Studies on sleep training have demonstrated not only greater ease for infants who are learning to self-guide sleep but also an improved mood for mothers. While sleep training may seem daunting at first, it’s often worth the effort. The problem is that we tend to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy