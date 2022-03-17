Techniques for Handling Challenging Children

A new virtual program aims to train clinicians and other providers on terminology and how to engage patients in effective dialogue and counseling. As the world evolves, providers might not be current on being trained on how to engage in dialogue or have health conversations around sexual health with people in the transgender community. In fact, typically health care providers receive less than 8 hours of training on sexual health topics overall throughout their entire time in medical school, which can create very real communication gaps and lead to a lack of optimized care for these patient groups.

HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO