Techniques for Handling Challenging Children

Deciding to become a nurse and doing it isn't for everyone. But for those who do indeed take the plunge and earn their RN, we soon realize that there are a set of unique challenges within the profession. Look, this is not to say that you shouldn't become an RN or that you should leave the profession. Quite the contrary.
If a family member has a substance use disorder, pointing them toward supportive resources and treatment plans can help. The repeated misuse of a substance, despite an adverse impact on health, is known as substance use disorder (SUD). Though challenging, taking an empathic approach to someone with SUD can help...
A new virtual program aims to train clinicians and other providers on terminology and how to engage patients in effective dialogue and counseling. As the world evolves, providers might not be current on being trained on how to engage in dialogue or have health conversations around sexual health with people in the transgender community. In fact, typically health care providers receive less than 8 hours of training on sexual health topics overall throughout their entire time in medical school, which can create very real communication gaps and lead to a lack of optimized care for these patient groups.
Children and adolescents (aged 0-18 years) with disability experience physical, sexual, and emotional violence, and neglect at considerably higher rates than those without disability, despite advances in awareness and policy in recent years, according to a systematic review and meta-analysis of studies involving more than 16 million young people from 25 countries conducted between 1990 and 2020, published in The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health journal.
The 19-year-old woman reportedly suffered four strokes and had to undergo five surgeries. She also needed breathing and feeding tubes after having a severe reaction to the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. Her family says she is learning to walk again. Health officials said that her reaction to the vaccine is rare. For those who received a J&J vaccine, the CDC recommends getting a booster shot from Pfizer or Moderna.
Deciding to bring a baby into the world is a very big decision made by couples, but once that decision is made, another one is lurking and arguably just as important: coming up with a name. With so many names out there, it can be overwhelming. When my wife and...
When an Australian mum noticed her young daughter rolling her eyes a lot she dismissed it as cheeky behaviour but in reality she was suffering from an extremely rare and fatal condition. Amanda Gilpin, from Karratha in Western Australia, spent months in and out of hospital with her now seven-year-old...
On March 1 the Supreme Court will hear arguments in a case that could have an enormous impact on American medicine. The case, which involves combined appeals from two doctors, Xiulu Ruan and Shakeel Kahn, is intended to resolve an important question that has had a chilling effect on both pain and addiction care. If the court decides against these defendants, people in the U.S. who are in agony may be unable to get needed relief.
As many as 2.6 million Americans—equivalent to 1 percent of all US adults —prescribed opioids are also taking various other sedatives, including benzodiazepines plus another type of sedative drug, estimates research published online in the journal Regional Anesthesia & Pain Medicine. This type of polypharmacy could be dangerous,...
A BAD night’s sleep can ruin your day. When you wake up and still feel tired, you become cranky and dread the day’s work ahead. Dr. Jade Wu is a Ph.D. and behavioral sleep medicine specialist who spoke to BuzzFeed about how a sleep cycle works and offered tips to improve your sleep quality.
Some situations are so difficult, so complicated, that no one — not even family — can understand. It’s in those times when finding someone who is walking a similar path can feel like a blessing. That’s the story of the friendship of two women, Maddie Raspe and...
Pets can improve both our physical and mental health. Animals provide companionship that may not be available from humans. Companion animals remind us to be in the present, content with who and where we are. Animals can help alleviate stress, anxiety, and depression. Did you adopt or purchase a companion...
While pain hurts, it is also the body’s way of telling us that something is wrong—but not all pain is created equal. Acute pain is brief, comes on suddenly, and usually has a specific cause, which, when identified and treated, disappears. Chronic pain lasts normally three months or longer, and it can stick around even after recovery. It often occurs with other chronic health conditions.
PREGNANT women will have every glass of wine they drink recorded by doctors. Previously mums-to-be have been discouraged from drinking, but not had their habits formally written down. The new advice, from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), aims to identify babies with foetal alcohol spectrum disorder...
Studies on sleep training have demonstrated not only greater ease for infants who are learning to self-guide sleep but also an improved mood for mothers. While sleep training may seem daunting at first, it's often worth the effort. The problem is that we tend to...
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Mindfulness is a practice often used to relieve stress, depression and even manage pain. And now it could be an important tool in combatting the opioid crisis. Dr. Eric Garland, distinguished endowed chair in research and distinguished professor at the University of Utah, is...
Peer support during inpatient hospitalization has been recommended for NICU parents and can improve maternal mental health. Less is known about the impact of peer support after NICU discharge on parental mental health and infant healthcare utilization. Methods. Three hundred families of infants approaching discharge from a Level IV NICU...
