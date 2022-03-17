ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita preview: This region is up for grabs

By Sabreena Merchant
swishappeal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to the most wide-open region of NCAA Tournament! Let’s dive into the Wichita Regional, where your Final Four guess is as good as mine. The Louisville Cardinals earned the final top seed in the Wichita region somewhat by default after Baylor lost in the final of its conference tournament. But...

www.swishappeal.com

KVIA

North Carolina’s Manek ejected for throwing elbow vs Baylor

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — North Carolina’s Brady Manek has been ejected for elbowing Baylor’s Jeremy Sochan in the face in their NCAA Tournament second-round game. Manek had a season-high 26 points when he was ejected. Manek threw the elbow while blocking out Sochan for a rebound in the second half Saturday. Moments earlier, Manek hit a 3-pointer that gave the eighth-seeded Tar Heels a 25-point lead against the defending champs. Sochan fell to the court as a referee whistled a foul on Manek. The flagrant foul ruling and ejection came after a review.
COLLEGE SPORTS
KAKE TV

Kansas outlasts Creighton 79-72

FORT WORTH, Kan. (KAKE) - It took all forty minutes but the Kansas Jayhawks are moving on the the Sweet 16 after taking down a short-handed Creighton squad in Texas. Remy Martin exploded in the first half to keep the Jayhawks in the game and he along with Jalen Wilson, Christian Braun and Ochai Agbaji all stepped up down the stretch to secure the win.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Great Bend Post

Jayhawk Women to Meet Georgia Tech in NCAA Opener

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas makes its return to the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Tournament as the No. 8-seed in the Spokane Regional. The Jayhawks will match up with No. 9-seed Georgia Tech in the first round on Friday, March 18, at Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California. Tipoff...
LAWRENCE, KS
Wichita Eagle

Kansas Jayhawks vs. Creighton Bluejays in NCAA Tournament: Preview, time, TV

When/where: Approximately 1:40 p.m. Saturday at, Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, Texas. TV/radio: CBS; WHB (810 AM) About No. 9 seed Creighton (23-11): The Bluejays of the Big East Conference advanced to the Round of 32 by defeating San Diego State, 72-69 in overtime, in Thursday’s first-round game at Dickies Arena. … Creighton has won three of its last four games and 10 of 13. … Creighton lost to Villanova, 54-48, in the Big East tournament finals and received an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament. … CU placed fourth in the Big East regular-season standings behind Providence (14-3), Villanova (16-4) and UConn (13-6)… More than 38% of Creighton’s points this season come from freshmen. … Ryan Nembhard (11.3 points per game) was named Big East freshman of the year despite suffering a wrist injury Feb. 23 that ended his season. … Greg McDermott is 276-136 in 12 seasons at Creighton. McDermott is 6-6 as Creighton coach in the NCAA Tournament. McDermott, former head coach at Iowa State, is 0-9 in head-to-head matchups against KU’s Bill Self. He’s 0-8 vs. KU as ISU coach; 0-1 as Creighton coach. … CU is 16-23 all-time in the NCAA Tournament. ... The Bluejays have won games in consecutive NCAA Tournaments for the first time since a three-year stretch from 2012-14. … Creighton is making its 23rd NCAA Tournament appearance and 14th in 24 years. … CU is 7-7 against teams that made the NCAA field. … Senior guard Alex O’Connell began his college career playing three seasons at Duke. ... Senior forward Ryan Hawkins won three national titles in five seasons at NCAA Division II NW Missouri State. … Creighton is one of six Big East teams to make the NCAA Tournament this season, joining Providence, Villanova, Connecticut, Marquette and Seton Hall. ... The Big East has had a Sweet 16 squad in 25 of the last 27 NCAA Tournaments.
COLLEGE SPORTS
KCAU 9 News

#9 Creighton’s tournament run cut short by #1 Kansas 79-72

FORT WORTH, Texas — Freshman Arthur Kaluma had his first career double-double with 24 points and 12 rebounds but it wasn’t enough as short-handed Creighton saw its 2021-22 season come to a close with a hard-fought 79-72 loss to top-seeded and third-ranked Kansas on Saturday, March 19 in Fort Worth, Texas. With the win, Kansas (30-6) […]
FORT WORTH, TX
WOWT

Without Ryan Kalkbrenner Creighton prepares for Kansas

Fort Worth, Texas (WOWT) - Fearing a torn ACL there is good news on Ryan Kalkbrenner’s left knee injury, tests show the ACL is intact and he will be able to heal in two to three months without surgery. Which also means Ryan won’t be available the rest of the NCAA Tournament.
COLLEGE SPORTS

