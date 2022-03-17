Wichita preview: This region is up for grabs

When/where: Approximately 1:40 p.m. Saturday at, Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, Texas. TV/radio: CBS; WHB (810 AM) About No. 9 seed Creighton (23-11): The Bluejays of the Big East Conference advanced to the Round of 32 by defeating San Diego State, 72-69 in overtime, in Thursday’s first-round game at Dickies Arena. … Creighton has won three of its last four games and 10 of 13. … Creighton lost to Villanova, 54-48, in the Big East tournament finals and received an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament. … CU placed fourth in the Big East regular-season standings behind Providence (14-3), Villanova (16-4) and UConn (13-6)… More than 38% of Creighton’s points this season come from freshmen. … Ryan Nembhard (11.3 points per game) was named Big East freshman of the year despite suffering a wrist injury Feb. 23 that ended his season. … Greg McDermott is 276-136 in 12 seasons at Creighton. McDermott is 6-6 as Creighton coach in the NCAA Tournament. McDermott, former head coach at Iowa State, is 0-9 in head-to-head matchups against KU’s Bill Self. He’s 0-8 vs. KU as ISU coach; 0-1 as Creighton coach. … CU is 16-23 all-time in the NCAA Tournament. ... The Bluejays have won games in consecutive NCAA Tournaments for the first time since a three-year stretch from 2012-14. … Creighton is making its 23rd NCAA Tournament appearance and 14th in 24 years. … CU is 7-7 against teams that made the NCAA field. … Senior guard Alex O’Connell began his college career playing three seasons at Duke. ... Senior forward Ryan Hawkins won three national titles in five seasons at NCAA Division II NW Missouri State. … Creighton is one of six Big East teams to make the NCAA Tournament this season, joining Providence, Villanova, Connecticut, Marquette and Seton Hall. ... The Big East has had a Sweet 16 squad in 25 of the last 27 NCAA Tournaments.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO