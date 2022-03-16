Dollar raise stirs debate

moneyPhoto by Engin Akyurt (Creative Commons) U.S. Senator Mitt Romney recently announced a framework to provide greater financial security for American families by streamlining current policies to create one universal child benefit. This would be called the Family Security Act . This new framework would mean families receive a monthly cash benefit amounting to $350 a month for each young child, and $250 a month for each school-aged child. The goal of this bill is to offer a Republican-friendly version of the enhanced Child Tax Credit that could garner support from both sides of the aisle. While there are some similarities to the Child Tax Credit, it's important to note that Romney's bill would not be an extension of the tax credit program.This bill would provide a monthly child allowance for families who qualify instead.

24 DAYS AGO