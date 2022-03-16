ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belgium, WI

Dollar raise stirs debate

By Ozaukee Press Editorials
 2 days ago

Determining whether to give a $1 per-hour raise to the Village of Belgium's administrative assistant sparked a larger discussion on pay on Monday. In an apparent sign of the times, Village Treasurer Vickie Boehnlein said helping her daughter look for a job and seeing what rates companies are paying gave her...

