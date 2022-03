There have been a number of troubling reports about Wendy Williams, even in just the last few months, as she continued her season-long break from The Wendy Williams Show. Many of these have surrounded allegations of the host's declining health and mental state, with it sounding as though the situation was unlikely to improve. While we now know for sure that Williams won’t return to her show, with it being cancelled and ending with the current season, we’ve also gotten an update on her health that notes she’s nearly “her old self,” even as she deals with a number of legal battles.

