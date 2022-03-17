ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Easter Eggs You Can Only See in 4K

By ScreenCrush Staff
KBAT 99.9
KBAT 99.9
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When Spider-Man: No Way Home first opened in theaters, we found dozens of Easter eggs in the film and brought them to you in posts and videos. But those were just the ones we saw watching the movie in a theater, where there’s no pausing or rewinding. Now that No Way...

kbat.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Reveals Classic Lizard Concept Art

Spider-Man: No Way Home just gave fans a look at the Lizard in some brand new concept art. Even more exciting is the fact that this version of Doctor Curt Connors is rocking those classic purple pants and the lab coat. When other peeks of the film surfaced, a lot of fans were hoping that Marvel would follow through with making Rhys Ifans' villain more like his comics counterpart. Instead, they opted to switch him up a bit from Amazing Spider-Man 2, but not go quite this far. Clearly the approach panned out for No Way Home. The Spider-Man film has been the biggest crowd-pleaser since the pandemic began. Earning over $1 billion at the box office and inspiring other studios to try their hand at climbing the mountaintop. However, there are some fans that believe that the comics-accurate approach would have played better than the old look from Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man movies. Check it out for yourself down below.
MOVIES
BBC

Spider-Man No Way Home: Making the visual effects

The latest Spider-Man film No Way Home has made almost $2bn (£1.5bn) worldwide and is continuing to pack out cinemas across the world. As part of a series looking at visual effects, BBC Click’s Al Moloney spoke to Digital Domain’s VFX Supervisor Scott Edelstein to find out how they made one of the key sequences of the film.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Slott
Person
Humberto Ramos
Person
Andrew Garfield
CNET

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' is Releasing a Week Early on Digital

You'll be able to watch Spider-Man: No Way Home from the comfort of your home this week. The web-slinging Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster will be available digitally a few days early, as previously reported by IGN. It was originally supposed to come out March 22, but the date has shifted to March 14 on Amazon Prime Video and March 15 on Apple TV in the US. In the UK, the digital release date is still March 22.
MOVIES
KBAT 99.9

10 Things That Only Happen in Movies

As a great philosopher once said, “For more than 100 years, there’s one place where we all came together to be entertained. To escape, to go some place new. The movies. There’s nothing like that moment when the lights go down, the projector ignites, and we believe.”
MOVIES
KBAT 99.9

Kevin Feige Reveals Why Scott Derrickson Left ‘Doctor Strange’ Sequel

Marvel head Kevin Feige has addressed director Scott Derrickson’s departure from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, chalking it up to nothing more than “creative differences.” Derrickson, who helmed the first Doctor Strange film, was signed onto the project up until January 2020 — after which he was replaced by Sam Raimi.
MOVIES
KBAT 99.9

The New Horror Movie ‘X’ Already Has a Prequel That Was Shot in Secret

Ti West's new horror film X — which centers on an adult film crew in 1979 rural Texas — already has a finished prequel. Starring Mia Goth, Brittany Snow, Jenna Ortega, Martin Henderson, and Scott Mescudi (Kid Cudi), the film follows the crew as their reclusive hosts catch them “in the act,” resulting in a fight for their lives. Following its debut at the SXSW Film Festival, West has revealed that he plans to expand on his budding franchise.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter Eggs#No Way Home#Digital#Screencrush
KBAT 99.9

Sam Raimi Wants to Direct a ‘Batman’ Movie

Sam Raimi is a Marvel guy. He made three Spider-Man movies in the 2000s and now he’s back in the fold, making his first movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. But apparently, Raimi is secretly also a DC guy, and what he really wants to make is ... a Batman movie.
MOVIES
KBAT 99.9

Jared Leto Doubts Theaters Could Survive Without Marvel Movies

Jared Leto is concerned about the financial health of the entertainment industry following the Covid-19 pandemic, and he credits Marvel movies with keeping theaters afloat after several month-long closures. In a recent interview with Variety, the Morbius actor and self-proclaimed cinephile spoke on Marvel’s ability to pull crowds into theaters...
MOVIES
KBAT 99.9

‘Play-Doh’ Is the Latest Toy To Get Its Own Movie

Yet another of your favorite childhood toys is getting its own big-screen version. This time the toy making the jump to movies is Play-Doh, the “modeling compound” — as it’s described on the box — that’s been enjoyed by kids for generations. Hasbro is turning Play-Doh into an animated movie through its film studio, eOne.
MOVIES
KBAT 99.9

Report: ’Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Originally Had a Different Villain

Lucasfilm has made no secret of the fact that the big villain of the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+ is Darth Vader. But apparently he was a later addition to the process of developing the show. Initially, Obi-Wan had a different structure and a different villain — Obi-Wan’s old prequel nemesis, Darth Maul.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Movies
KBAT 99.9

‘Scream 6’ Gets Official Release Date

The time between Scream 4 and the latest Scream (technically the fifth film in the series, but titled just Scream) was 11 years. The time between Scream and Scream 6 will be closer to 11 months. Paramount has officially set a release date for yet another sequel. The film is expected in theaters on March 31, 2023.
MOVIES
KBAT 99.9

‘The Batman’ On HBO Max: When It’s Coming to Streaming

Due to a technical glitch on the HBO website, we now know when Matt Reeves’ The Batman will arrive on HBO Max. According to Deadline, the gritty superhero flick will land on the streaming platform Tuesday, April 19. The Batman will subsequently premiere on the pay cable network on Saturday, April 23. While the listing has since been deleted, you can view it here on Deadline’s website.
TV & VIDEOS
KBAT 99.9

Multiple Mike Myers Return in the Trailer for ‘The Pentaverate’, His New Netflix Series

It’s hard to believe, but it’s been 25 years since Mike Myers unleashed the original Austin Powers on the world, and became one of the signature movie comedians of his era. Several hugely successful sequels followed, but after his 2008 film The Love Guru flopped, his output slowed considerably. Apart from a few supporting roles in other people’s movies, and a stint hosting a revival of The Gong Show as “Tommy Maitland,” it’s been years since he did any new work to stand alongside his popular films of the past.
TV & VIDEOS
KBAT 99.9

‘Lightyear’ Will Reportedly Include a Same-Sex Kiss

Just last week, amidst the outcry from Disney employees over the company’s refusal to publicly address Florida’s recently-passed “Don’t Say Gay” bill, there was a report that LGBTQ employees at Pixar were frustrated with what amounted to censorship of same-sex relationships and affection in their movies by their parent company. A statement from this group of employees claimed that Disney removes “nearly every moment of overtly gay affection ... regardless of when there is protest from both the creative teams and executive leadership at Pixar.”
MOVIES
KBAT 99.9

Samuel L. Jackson Still To Play ‘Star Wars’ Mace Windu Again

Samuel L. Jackson, who portrayed Mace Windu in the Star Wars prequel trilogy, is ready to make his comeback as the powerful Jedi in future projects. During a recent episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Jackson expressed how much he’d like to return to the role for The Mandalorian — even though his character would be one-handed this time around.
MOVIES
KBAT 99.9

Netflix To Start Cracking Down On Password Sharing In Some Countries

If you’re one of the many Netflix users who shares your account with a family member or a friend — or you happen to be the family member or friend who uses someone else’s Netflix account — your days of free Netflix piggybacking may soon come to an end. The streaming service is now testing a feature that would encourage people to share their Netflix account — but only after they pay a few extra bucks to add additional members to their account.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
KBAT 99.9

Lin-Manuel Miranda Says ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’s Success is ‘Straight-Up Crazy’

Unless you actually live in a secret chamber behind a portrait in an enchanted house, then you — like everyone else — likely can't go more than a few days without hearing "We Don't Talk About Bruno". The smash hit from Disney's Encanto has dominated the radio charts and social media, specifically TikTok, where it quickly went viral. But the song's composer, Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda, didn't predict the catchy tune to blow up the way it did. In fact, he said it's “straight-up crazy” that the song was so successful.
MOVIES
KBAT 99.9

KBAT 99.9

Midland, TX
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
190K+
Views
ABOUT

KBAT 99.9 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kbat.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy