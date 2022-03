Twilight actor Ashley Greene has revealed there used to be “disagreements” between the film’s cast back when the movie was in production.In an interview with Insider, the 35-year-old actor who played the role of vampire Alice Cullen said there used to be minor disputes between cast members.“It was a thing earlier on,” she told the outlet, explaining that all of them were young and had “different personalities”.“We had disagreements, but then kind of got to the point where we were like, ‘OK, this is ridiculous.’ And like, ‘We are a family’,” she said. “There were definitely disagreements, but it...

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO