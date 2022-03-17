How the Colts can replace CB Rock Ya-Sin

For the Indianapolis Colts, the cornerback position was a big need heading into the 2022 offseason. The position was riddled with injuries and inconsistent play last year, leaving much to be desired in the secondary.

With Xavier Rhodes now a free agent and the Colts showing no intention of resigning him, Chris Ballard needed to fill his spot this off-season.

Free-agent Brandon Facyson was added on Tuesday, showing cornerback was on top of the priority list for the front office. The Colts then turned around and dealt Rock Ya-Sin to the Raiders in exchange for Yannick Ngakoue, putting them back at square one in the secondary construction department.

Many quality free agents have already been scooped up, and without a first-round draft pick, the Colts may have to do some digging to find a leader in the secondary.

Here are some options Chris Ballard and the front office should look for in the coming weeks to replace Ya-Sin with:

Stephon Gilmore (free agency)

The 31-year-old former Defensive Player of the Year could be a name to watch. He has proven he can cover some of the league’s best receivers, but missing a majority of the last two seasons due to injuries does not bode well for his stock. It would be a gamble, but Gilmore could be the best of what is left…and could be signed for cheaper than we initially thought. Gilmore is likely looking for more of a man-heavy scheme whereas the Colts will feature more zone-heavy looks.

Joe Haden (free agency)

One thing Chris Ballard loves is players who can come in and be a leader in the locker room. Haden is definitely one of those players, coming off an impressive stint with the Steelers. The 30-year-old has taken a slight step back but can still compete. He is also a guy that would not have to be given a huge contract and could be signed for one or two years. Like Gilmore, Haden is likely looking to join a defense that heavily features man coverage.

Kyle Fuller (free agency)

This is another player I could easily see fitting into the Colts secondary. Fuller signed a one-year deal in Denver last offseason and decided to test the free agency market this year. He struggled at times last year but can bounce back in the right system. With Kenny Moore to help on the inside, Fuller should be able to keep up with guys on the outside.

Ahkello Witherspoon (free agency)

While Witherspoon allowed 15.6 yards per reception in 2021 with the Steelers, he also allowed just a 48.0 passer rating on 35 targets. That’s enough to work with while bringing him into a scheme that would maximize his talents.

Roger McCreary, Auburn (NFL draft)

McCreary’s speed provides him with great coverage skills down the field. He does not allow much separation and will be able to use that quickness at the pro level. He is 6-feet and 190 pounds, which is considered undersized by some NFL scouts, but that should not be an issue for a team like the Colts who are in desperate need of help in the secondary. The biggest issue with McCreary are his short arms (28 7/8 inches).

Kyler Gordon, Washington (NFL draft)

Gordon’s versatility could cause him to fly up draft boards on Day 2. He is able to play both outside and in the slot, filling a need for many teams across the league. He is excellent in coverage but needs to improve in the run game. Look for Gordon to get snatched up mid to late second round.

Martin Emerson, Mississippi State (NFL draft)

An underrated corner in this draft class. Emerson has the size and speed for the NFL and is great in covering the deep ball. In fact, he only allowed one catch over 25 yards last season. In the SEC, that is even more impressive. Emerson could be a player taken in the third round or sooner if Chris Ballard feels he can fill a hole in this cornerback room.

Tariq Woolen, UTSA (NFL draft

If the Colts want Woolen, they might have to take him in the second round. While his game is raw, teams may not want to wait too long to select him after blowing the doors off Lucas Oil Stadium at the NFL combine. It wouldn’t be surprising to see teams highly valuing his elite athleticism and measurables.

Alontae Taylor, Tennessee (NFL draft)

Taylor matches what the Colts like in their cornerbacks. He has the size and length to play on the perimeter with a high motor that shows up in the run game. If the Colts waited until Day 3 to add some depth to the cornerback room, Taylor would be a name to watch.