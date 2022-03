A man convicted in 2013 of the death of a Wellborn schoolteacher two years earlier was sentenced to death Thursday by a Calhoun County Circuit Court jury. A jury of 12 rendered the verdict on Nicholas Noelani Smith, 32, voting 10 to 2 in favor of the death penalty after less than an hour of deliberation. Smith had been convicted of capital murder for killing Kevin Thompson, 29. Also convicted for their roles in the teacher’s 2011 murder were Tyrone Thompson and Jovon Gaston.

CALHOUN COUNTY, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO