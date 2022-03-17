Best Nickelodeon show bracket: Vote for your favorite in the Final Four!

And then, there were four.

We are down to the final four in our best old-school Nickelodeon series bracket, and thanks to your votes, there were some moves made in the Elite Eight.

Rugrats is the winner of the Animation region, taking down Cinderella pick Hey Arnold!

Are You Afraid of the Dark? defeated Clarissa Explains it All in the Live Action region.

I was shocked to see Double Dare go down to Olmec and Legends of the Hidden Temple, although I was a huge fan of both shows.

And All That was the only No. 1 seed to win any region, with a victory in Variety.

Time to vote for the Final Four by 5 pm ET! See below the bracket for the polls:

