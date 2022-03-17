ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Carson Wentz's Commanders fashion choice for a Washington press conference became an instant NFL meme

By Charles Curtis
 2 days ago
Carson Wentz seems REALLY excited about being a Washington Commander, so much so that he’s wearing the team colors on his sleeve.

The new quarterback wore a Washington letterman jacket earlier in the week, and on Thursday, he put on a red shirt and a yellow jacket (didn’t someone tell him that Pro Football Hall of Famers get gold jackets and, er, he’s not exactly a Hall of Famer?) for his introductory press conference.

So of course everyone made jokes, mostly of the I Think You Should Leave hot dog guy meme. We’ve rounded many of them up for you below:

Here it is

So many jokes

NBC Washington

Ron Rivera Hopes Carson Wentz Can Be Commanders' Long-Term Quarterback

Rivera, Wentz hope QB's tenure in Washington is lasting originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. It's no secret that Carson Wentz was not Washington's first choice. Last winter, the Commanders finished second to the Los Angeles Rams in the Matthew Stafford sweepstakes. And earlier this offseason, Washington made an offer for former Seahawks star Russell Wilson, but the nine-time Pro Bowler opted to waive his no-trade clause to join the Denver Broncos in the loaded AFC West instead.
NFL
