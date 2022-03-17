First Round: Michigan vs. Colorado State, live stream, TV channel, time, NCAA Tournament
The Colorado State Rams will meet the Michigan Wolverines in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday afternoon.
Colorado State will enter the tournament with a 25-5 record and look to bounce back from a 63-58 loss to San Diego State. As for Michigan, they finished with a 17-14 record but struggled down the stretch and were able to book their spot in the tournament with an at-large bid.
#11 Michigan vs. #6 Colorado State
- When: Thursday, March 17
- Time: 12:15 p.m. ET
- TV: CBS
NCAA Basketball Odds and Betting Lines
NCAA Basketball odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds last updated Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. ET.
Michigan (-1.5) vs. Colorado State
O/U: 137.5
