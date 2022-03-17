ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

First Round: Michigan vs. Colorado State, live stream, TV channel, time, NCAA Tournament

By FTW Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U2r8s_0ei2Av5p00

The Colorado State Rams will meet the Michigan Wolverines in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday afternoon.

Colorado State will enter the tournament with a 25-5 record and look to bounce back from a 63-58 loss to San Diego State. As for Michigan, they finished with a 17-14 record but struggled down the stretch and were able to book their spot in the tournament with an at-large bid.

This will be a great day of NCAA Tournament action, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the game.

#11 Michigan vs. #6 Colorado State

  • When: Thursday, March 17
  • Time: 12:15 p.m. ET
  • TV: CBS
  • Live Streaming: fuboTV (watch for free)
  • Live Streaming: Paramount+ (try for free)

NCAA Basketball Odds and Betting Lines

NCAA Basketball odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds last updated Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Michigan (-1.5) vs. Colorado State

O/U: 137.5

Want some action on college basketball? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO and NJ.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Basketball World Getting Worried About Gonzaga

Gonzaga isn’t playing like the No. 1 overall seed in the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament right now. The Zags are struggling to put away 16-seed Georgia State in the first round of the Big Dance. Typically, one seeds lead 16 seeds by at least double digits at the half. Right now, Georgia State is only down two after 20 minutes.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi Calls Out College Basketball Head Coach

Despite taking a seven-game winning streak into the SEC title game, Texas A&M is a No. 1 seed in the NIT instead of a March Madness participant. Head coach Buzz Williams didn’t hold back when expressing his disappointment in the seclusion. After defeating Alcorn State in the NIT’s opening round, he issued a prepared statement blasting the selection committee’s decision.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
San Diego, CA
State
Colorado State
Local
Michigan College Basketball
ClutchPoints

The shocking pay gap between Kentucky’s John Calipari and St. Peter’s Shaheen Holloway

There are pay gaps and there are PAY GAPS. An example of the latter is between coaches John Calipari of Kentucky and Shaheen Holloway of St. Peter’s. On Thursday night, no. 2 St. Peter’s made the biggest win of this year’s NCAA Tournament so far after escaping no. 15 Kentucky in overtime, 85-79. The Peacocks were an 18.5-point underdog coming into the contest, a huge figure they shattered.
COLLEGE SPORTS
AOL Corp

Stanford goalkeeper Katie Meyer's death ruled 'self-inflicted'

Editor's note: If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day at 1-800-273-8255. Medical examiners determined that the death of Stanford soccer goalkeeper Katie Meyer was "self-inflicted" as law enforcement ruled out foul play in a statement released to media Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Reveals His Picks For The Final Four

March Madness is off and running. Stephen A. Smith is hoping his Final Four picks can go on a run. Smith revealed his Final Four picks for this year’s 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament on Thursday morning before the games began. The longtime ESPN employee thinks Arizona, Auburn,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Basketball#Ncaa Tournament#Tv Streaming#Live Tv#Sports#First Round#The Colorado State Rams#Cbs Live Streaming#Tipico Sportsbook#Colorado State O U
The Spun

Report: SEC Basketball Coach Will Be Fired On Thursday

SEC basketball is undergoing a major coaching transition this month. The latest development comes from Mississippi State University. The Bulldogs are reportedly parting ways with head men’s basketball coach Ben Howland. The move should be made official by the end of the day. The Mississippi State men’s basketball team...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NCAA
The Spun

Juwan Howard Called Out For His Timeout On Thursday

College basketball fans aren’t happy with Juwan Howard once again. His team was up 11 on Colorado State on Thursday afternoon with 32 seconds left when he took a timeout. The game was basically over at that point, but that didn’t stop fans from being upset with the Michigan head coach.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Big Lead

Providence - South Dakota State Game Ends With Controversial Foul Call

The Providence Friars beat the South Dakota State Jackrabbits, 66-57, in the first round of the Midwest Regional on Thursday afternoon. Providence had a three point lead and the ball with less than a minute left. As the shot clock wound down, Jared Bynum shot a three-pointer. The shot missed, but a foul was called on Douglas Wilson who tried to block the shot. Bynum was awarded three free throw attempts. The call effectively ended SDSU's season. The question is, was it the right call?
PROVIDENCE, RI
thecomeback.com

John Calipari under fire after upset loss to St. Peters

Kentucky Wildcats basketball coach John Calipari is a Hall of Famer and one of the winningest coaches in NCAA history. But following Kentucky’s stunning loss to the St. Peter’s Peacocks on Thursday, Calipari is facing a lot of criticism. Any way you slice it, that loss is one...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

87K+
Followers
135K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy