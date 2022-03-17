ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Europe’s green transition to persistently boost inflation, ECB’s Schnabel says

By Julia Payne
Schneps Media
Schneps Media
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Europe’s effort to wean its economy off Russian gas is likely to be a persistent boost to inflation even beyond the current spike, European Central Bank board member Isabel Schnabel said on Thursday. After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last month, European Union leaders agreed...

www.metro.us

Comments / 0

Related
Time

Another U.S. Inflation Gauge Is Heading Even Higher

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues in the coming week can expect to see their key inflation metric accelerate to a fresh four-decade high last seen when Paul Volcker led the U.S. central bank.The personal consumption expenditures price index, which the Fed uses for its inflation target, probably jumped 6% in January from a year earlier, according to the median of a Bloomberg survey of economists. The core measure, which excludes food and fuel, is forecast to climb 5.2%.Less than a month before the Fed’s next policy meeting, a sharper-than-projected advance in the price gauge could turn up the heat for a half-point increase in the benchmark interest rate. January’s consumer-price index rose more than forecast, with broad advances in the costs of goods and services.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Ecb#European Central Bank#Reuters#Russian#European Union
Reuters

Morning Bid: ECB, Inflation, Oil

A look at the day ahead in markets from Sujata Rao. After the U.S. S&P 500 index saw its biggest one-day gain since June 2020 and oil slumped 13%, it promises to be another eventful day. World stocks have seized on a meeting later on Thursday between the foreign ministers...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
Daily Mail

American F-35s circle above Europe and attack helicopters and armored combat vehicles move to the Baltic States: US repositions its firepower to join the 4,700 paratroopers deployed in Eastern Europe with Ukraine on the brink of a full-scale invasion

The Pentagon is sending more troops and hardware to Europe as tensions ratchet up further amid warnings that Russia will launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in the next 24 hours. F-35 Joint Strike Fighters and a battalion of 20 AH-64 Apache attack helicopters are being sent from Germany to...
MILITARY
Fox News

Russia threatens Bosnia and Herzegovina over NATO membership

A Russian ambassador on Thursday said Bosnia and Herzegovina could face the same military aggression unleashed on Ukraine if the country joins NATO. Igor Kalbukhov made the remarks during an interview with broadcaster FTV on Thursday. He noted that the country is free to join the 30-member alliance but that Moscow would respond, Euractiv reported.
POLITICS
Washington Post

With war in Ukraine, Fed’s game plan for rate hikes faces new challenges

When the Federal Reserve raises interest rates this week, policymakers will have spent months fine-tuning the best moment to begin cooling off an overheated economy, which by many measures had nearly recovered from the once-in-a-lifetime kind of recession caused by the global pandemic. Yet all that planning to tackle inflation,...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Fed Takes First Steps To Combat Inflation — Oil Looks To Strike Back

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. (Thursday Market Open) Stocks are hoping to stay in the green this St. Patrick’s Day as investors try to build on a two-day rally. Despite the Fed’s much more hawkish stance, stocks rallied on Wednesday as if investors had just found a pot of gold. While gold futures rallied 1.74% before the market open on Thursday, so did other commodities—including oil, which was up about 6% before the opening bell. The rise in commodities could be a drag on the stock rally. There are also a couple of economic and earnings announcements that could move the markets as well.
BUSINESS
Fox News

Europe's green energy policies strengthened Putin, Michael Shellenberger says

Europe's green energy policies empowered Russian President Vladimir Putin and stripped Western countries of their ability to sanction Moscow effectively, according to the best-selling author of "Apocalypse Never." "You're not really an independent nation if you depend on foreign countries so heavily for your energy supplies," Michael Shellenberger told Fox...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Schneps Media

Schneps Media

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
1
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

New York City's chief publisher of community news.

Comments / 0

Community Policy