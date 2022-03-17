Europe’s green transition to persistently boost inflation, ECB’s Schnabel says

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. (Thursday Market Open) Stocks are hoping to stay in the green this St. Patrick’s Day as investors try to build on a two-day rally. Despite the Fed’s much more hawkish stance, stocks rallied on Wednesday as if investors had just found a pot of gold. While gold futures rallied 1.74% before the market open on Thursday, so did other commodities—including oil, which was up about 6% before the opening bell. The rise in commodities could be a drag on the stock rally. There are also a couple of economic and earnings announcements that could move the markets as well.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO