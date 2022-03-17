ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Second Oscar nomination eased insecurities for Italian director Sorrentino

By Maria Caspani
Schneps Media
Schneps Media
 2 days ago
(Reuters) – For Italian director Paolo Sorrentino, scoring the second Oscar nomination of his career this year helped ease some of his lingering insecurities as a filmmaker. “This really makes me happy and proud,” Sorrentino, whose movie “The Hand of God” is up for a best international feature at this month’s...

