Second Oscar nomination eased insecurities for Italian director Sorrentino

Jane Campion can start her walk to the podium now for "The Power of the Dog." After years and years of waiting for another woman to win Best Director, we got one last year with Chloe Zhao for "Nomadland." Now, remarkably, we're likely to have two years in a row with a female winner, which is both ridiculous and incredible. If she has competition, it probably is Steven Spielberg for "West Side Story," but that would be a major longshot. So, too, is Kenneth Branagh for "Belfast," which he also wrote. Ryusuke Hamaguchi got in for "Drive My Car" at the expense of Denis Villeneuve for "Dune," who at one point was thought to be the biggest threat to a Campion win. But he'll have to be happy with an International Feature win, and Paul Thomas Anderson will have to be happy with an Original Screenplay win. This is all Campion.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO