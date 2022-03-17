ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Demon's Tilt is free on the Epic Games Store next week

By Kyle Campbell
 2 days ago
It’s time once again for free games courtesy of Epic’s storefront. Yes, there are plenty of reasons to open a launcher other than Steam!

This week the Epic Games Store is giving away In Sound Mind, a first-person psychological horror title with bright neon lights and ghoulish monsters all over the place. It’s supposed to be great, so might as well pick it up. Unless you’re afraid, of course.

In Sound Mind will be free until March 24, 2022, 8 A.M. PDT // 9 A.M. MDT // 11 A.M. EDT // 4 P.M. GMT, so there’s a whole week left to pick it up here.

Next week, Demon’s Tilt will be Epic’s free offering. There’s not much in the way of impressions on this one, but it does have a “Very Positive” user rating on Steam. Plus, evil pinball sounds pretty sick. Check out a short trailer below.

Demon’s Tilt isn’t free on the Epic Games Store until March 24, 2022, at PDT // 9 A.M. MDT // 11 A.M. EDT // 4 P.M. GMT. Plenty of time to see if your flip-paddle hand is still any good.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

