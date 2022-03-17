ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malden, MA

Hairstyle discrimination bill has roots in Malden case

By Chris Van Buskirk, SHNS
 2 days ago

BOSTON (State House News Service) – The House meets Thursday to consider legislation that would make discrimination based on a person’s natural hairstyle illegal.

The bill, filed in the House by Reps. Steven Ultrino and Chynah Tyler, defines natural hairstyles as “protective hairstyles such as braids, locks, twists and other formations.” It also prohibits school districts, school committees, public schools, or nonsectarian schools from adopting or implementing policies that “impairs or prohibits natural hairstyles.”

“It’s necessary because it affects many people in our commonwealth and around the country. It’s a discrimination that still exists,” Ultrino said. “It’s a shame that we actually have to pass legislation to address this, but it affects people in schools and in the workplace. That should not continue.”

The proposal stems in part from a months-long dispute in 2017 between a Malden family and the Mystic Valley Regional Charter School. Daughters of Aaron and Colleen Cook went to school with box braids, Ultrino said, which were at the time against the school’s dress code. The two girls received daily detentions and infractions for their hairstyles.

The situation prompted Attorney General Maura Healey to send a letter to the school asking officials to stop imposing discipline for natural hairstyles. Ultrino decided then to file legislation to define natural hairstyles in statute and make discrimination illegal in workplaces and schools.

California, New York, and New Jersey have adopted laws banning hair discrimination. The House passed a similar version of the bill in July 2020 but it stalled out in the Senate. Ultrino said this session Sens. Sal DiDomenico and Adam Gomez have filed similar bills. “So, now you have some buy-in with the Senate,” Ultrino said.

WWLP

Groups Mounting Bid to Enshrine Online Meeting Access

The darkness of the pandemic brought a surprise element of transparency to government, and a range of groups, including those representing individuals with disabilities, this week are calling on the Governor's Council to resume online streaming of meetings where elected officials vet judicial candidates.
BOSTON, MA
WWLP

Health Care spending “blips” create headaches on Beacon Hill

-As lawmakers and policymakers try to chart a course for the state's health care sector moving forward, they began Wednesday to try to discern what in the state's data is reflective of the actual reality of health care costs and what are pandemic-specific "blips" that say more about the past than the future.
BOSTON, MA
WWLP

Baker Outlines $9.7 Bill Plan To Tap Fed Infrastructure Aid

BOSTON (SHNS) – Efforts to replace the MBTA’s entire Green Line trolley fleet, a statewide move toward electric vehicle adoption, and projects to make infrastructure more resilient in the face of climate change impacts would all get a boost under a $9.7 billion bond bill Gov. Charlie Baker outlined on Thursday. Nearly two months after he first hinted at plans […]
BOSTON, MA
WWLP

Unbossed event awards local woman activist

ACTON, Mass (WWLP) – The second annual Unbossed: Celebrating Bold Leadership celebration on March 20 will recognize a Springfield resident for her community contributions. Elizabeth Willis-O’Gilvie is being recognized for her ability to combat food oppressed in her community. She is the founder and leader of the Springfield Food Policy Council, including other organizations and […]
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP

Offshore wind lease income seen as potential fishing aid

The Baker administration and the Massachusetts Legislature have been gung-ho about pursuing offshore wind power and preparing the state's infrastructure to deal with the consequences of climate change, but lawmakers last week impressed upon the administration the importance of keeping the state's historic fishing industry in mind as well.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

Massachusetts man charged with pandemic loan fraud

A Massachusetts man who fraudulently obtained more than $400,000 in federal loans meant for businesses struggling through the coronavirus pandemic used the money on mortgage payments and to pay people close to him, including his partner, federal authorities alleged.
BOSTON, MA
