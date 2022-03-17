ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iron Mountain, MI

MDOT: Annual Spring Weight Restrictions Extending to Parts of U.P. Friday

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
9&10 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42ppyF_0ei26RU000

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) and local agencies announced Thursday that they are enacting additional annual spring weight restrictions to protect roads.

Beginning Friday at 6 a.m., weight restrictions will be imposed and enforced on all state truckline highways from the Michigan/Indiana and Michigan/Ohio state lines north to US-2/US-141 at the Menominee River bridge west of Iron Mountain, and then east on US-2 to St. Ignace.

According to MDOT, when roads that have been frozen all winter begin to thaw from the surface down, melting snow and ice saturate the softened ground.

During spring thaw, the roadbed softened by trapped moisture beneath the pavement makes it more susceptible to damage, and also contributes to pothole issues already happening due to this winter’s numerous freeze-thaw cycles.

MDOT states the following will apply in restricted areas:

  • On routes designated as “all-season” (designated in green and gold on the MDOT Truck Operators Map), there will be no reduction in legal axle weights.
  • On routes designated as “seasonal” (designated in solid or dashed red on the MDOT Truck Operators Map), there will be a posted weight reduction of 25 percent for rigid (concrete) pavements and 35 percent for flexible (asphalt) pavements.
  • All extended permits will be valid for oversize loads in the weight-restricted area on the restricted routes. Single-trip permits will not be issued for any overweight loads or loads exceeding 14 feet in width, 11 axles and 150 feet in overall length on the restricted routes.

According to MDOT, they determine when weight restrictions begin each spring by measuring frost depths along state highways, observing road conditions and monitoring weather forecasts.

Weight restrictions remain in effect until the frost line is deep enough to allow moisture to escape and roadbeds regain stability.

Furthermore, they say county road commissions and city public works departments put in place their own seasonal weight restrictions, which usually but not always coincide with state highway weight restrictions.

Signage is posted to indicate which routes have weight restrictions in effect, according to MDOT.

For weight restriction information and updates, click here.

Comments / 0

Related
9&10 News

Michiganders in the Midst of Maple Syrup Season

For families such as the Dennis’ of Tustin, this is one of the best times of the year. They, and many other families across Michigan, have begun tapping maple trees for sap. “We tap into spring and it’s best when it’s cold at night, so into the freezing temperatures usually, about mid-20s, is best,” says Jon Dennis, a maple syrup producer. “Then, once the temperatures during the day, especially when it’s sunny, around 40 or low 40s.”
TUSTIN, MI
9&10 News

Sights and Sounds Drone Edition: A Send-Off to Winter

We’re two days away from the official first day of Spring. While a lot of people are looking forward to the warmer weather, many others will miss the snow-capped trees and frozen lakes. In today’s Sights and Sounds, photojournalist Josh Monroe takes us to Timber’s Recreation Area in Long...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Iron Mountain, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Iron Mountain, MI
Traffic
Iron Mountain, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Traffic
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
548K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy