Bob Saget’s Death Likely Caused By Hard Fall On Carpeted Floor

New information has come out about Bob Saget‘s tragic death in January. His cause of death was confirmed to be head trauma after a fall and now more details about what could have happened have been released. Unfortunately, Bob was alone in his hotel room before his death and could have possibly been saved if he were around other people after his fall.

An incident report released by Chief Medical Examiner Joshua Stephany, M.D. said that Bob had a fracture near the base of his skull that could have caused bleeding around the brain. He likely fell on a hard floor covered by carpet and experienced dizziness after.

The report read, “He explained that the amount of force necessary to cause the fracture, coupled with the fact that the skin on the back of the head was still intact, led him to believe that the injury was most likely caused by ‘something hard, covered by something soft,’ and he gave, as an example, a fall onto a carpeted floor.” It added if he had been around someone else they would have noticed “confusion, balance and/or slurred speech.”

Previously, the investigators found no evidence of foul play or drug use. It seems that he had a backward fall that ended up being deadly. There were also no signs of blood on the hotel bed where Bob was found. While investigators are putting together his cause of death piece by piece, there are still some unanswered questions.

Bob’s daughters filed to make upcoming details of his death private. A judge agreed to prohibit the release of photos, videos, and additional records related to the investigation for privacy reasons.