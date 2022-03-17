ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bob Saget’s Death Likely Caused By Hard Fall On Carpeted Floor

 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xsJNR_0ei24kEV00

New information has come out about Bob Saget‘s tragic death in January. His cause of death was confirmed to be head trauma after a fall and now more details about what could have happened have been released. Unfortunately, Bob was alone in his hotel room before his death and could have possibly been saved if he were around other people after his fall.

An incident report released by Chief Medical Examiner Joshua Stephany, M.D. said that Bob had a fracture near the base of his skull that could have caused bleeding around the brain. He likely fell on a hard floor covered by carpet and experienced dizziness after.

New information was released about Bob Saget’s tragic death

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kNCR7_0ei24kEV00
FULL HOUSE, Bob Saget, 1987-95. ©ABC/courtesy Everett Collection (1992 photo by Craig Sjodin)

The report read, “He explained that the amount of force necessary to cause the fracture, coupled with the fact that the skin on the back of the head was still intact, led him to believe that the injury was most likely caused by ‘something hard, covered by something soft,’ and he gave, as an example, a fall onto a carpeted floor.” It added if he had been around someone else they would have noticed “confusion, balance and/or slurred speech.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xgh0r_0ei24kEV00
BENJAMIN, Bob Saget, 2019. © Redbox / Courtesy Everett Collection

Previously, the investigators found no evidence of foul play or drug use. It seems that he had a backward fall that ended up being deadly. There were also no signs of blood on the hotel bed where Bob was found. While investigators are putting together his cause of death piece by piece, there are still some unanswered questions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ggTEy_0ei24kEV00
LAW AND ORDER: LOS ANGELES, Bob Saget, ‘Van Nuys’, (Season 1, ep. 118, aired May 30, 2011), 2010-11. photo: Chris Haston / © NBC / Courtesy Everett Collection

Bob’s daughters filed to make upcoming details of his death private. A judge agreed to prohibit the release of photos, videos, and additional records related to the investigation for privacy reasons.

Popsgirl
2d ago

It’s all very suspicious. Too many healthy people are just dropping dead with no answers.

Reply
4
CinemaBlend

As Details Of Bob Saget’s Death Release, A Hotel Employee Recalls How He Really Made Time For The Full House Fans

The death of comedy legend Bob Saget is an event that’s still sending shockwaves through the friends, family, and fans that all felt a connection to the comedian. In recent weeks, more details about his tragic passing have been revealed, with the official cause ruled to be head trauma. It’s been a bittersweet time, as mixed in with the details of the Full House star’s last days are stories of the man’s generosity. As further details of Saget’s death are breaking, a hotel employee from his last stay has also revealed a story about the comedian's kindness to his fans.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Saget
Syracuse.com

Jennifer Lawrence gives birth to first child; ‘16 and Pregnant’ star dies; more: Buzz

“Mother!” star Jennifer Lawrence is officially a mom. TMZ reports the 31-year-old Oscar-winning “Hunger Games” actress gave birth to her first child in Los Angeles County, months after she confirmed she was pregnant. The baby’s gender, name and exact date of birth have not been announced, but sources told TMZ she had a baby shower at the end of January. It’s the first kid for JLaw and her husband, art dealer Cooke Maroney. The couple get married in 2019.
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

Actress From Wings Dies at 54

Farrah Forke, known for playing helicopter pilot Alex Lambert on the sitcom Wings has died. Forke also had roles in Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, Party of Five, Fantasy Island, Dweebs, Heat, and more. She's survived by two sons and the family is asking for fans to...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Closer Weekly

Here’s What Happened to Jim Nabors Before and After Playing Gomer Pyle on ‘The Andy Griffith Show’

From today’s point of view, it’s probably difficult for most people to recognize just how big a celebrity Jim Nabors was back in the 1960s and 1970s. He first caught the television audience’s attention as mechanic Gomer Pyle in the third season of The Andy Griffith Show, where he introduced into the popular vernacular phrases like “Gol-ly!” and “Shazam!” He appeared on that show a total of 23 times before being spun-off into his own highly successful series, Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C., which saw the character joining the United States Marines. This in turn led to his own variety show and success as a recording artist. But so much of it all comes back to Gomer, which was just fine with the late actor/singer.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

The Walking Dead Actor Alicia Witt's Parents' Cause of Death Revealed

The Massachusetts state medical examiner's office has determined Robert and Diane Witt, the parents of The Walking Dead actor Alicia Witt, died of exposure to the cold at the ages of 87 and 75. The Witts were found dead in their Massachusetts home in December with no signs of foul play or trauma, according to the Worcester Police Department. In an update, The Telegram & Gazette (via NBC 10 WJAR) report death certificates issued Wednesday list the cause of death as "probable cardiac dysrhythmia" due to the cold. Witt previously called a cousin to check in on her parents, who had been living in a poorly maintained home without heat, according to neighbors.
WORCESTER, MA
TheDailyBeast

Post-Death Photos of Bob Saget to Be Permanently Sealed From Public View

A Florida judge ruled Monday that sensitive photos of Bob Saget after his death will be permanently blocked from public view. The Orlando Sentinel reports that Saget’s widow, Kelly Rizzo, and daughters were in the court room when the decision was made and thanked Judge Vincent Chiu through tears. The injunction means that, of the 147 photos taken at the scene of Saget’s death, 90 that depict his body and personal items will be permanently sealed. The remaining 57 can be made public. Police body cam footage of the outside of Saget’s room can also be released. Saget was 65 when he was found unconscious at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Orlando on Jan 9. An autopsy concluded that the comedian died by accidental head trauma. “Nothing that we’re going to do today obviously is going to take away the pain of your loss,” the judge told Saget’s family in court. “But the hope is that what we can do today by entering this injunction is to allow you a little bit of space and privacy to travel that.”
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

The Real Reason Dick York Left ‘Bewitched’

The great Dick York was best known and well-loved for his long-suffering mortal role of Darrin Stephens on the long-running magical sitcom, Bewitched. This high-strung normal fella was living with a witch —unaware of the chaos he was in for. And somehow, in this fantastical world, Dick York gave us an everyman. A gangly guy who loved his wife as much as he hated intimate moments with his mother-in-law. Ya know, a basic Saturday. And many people think the magic left the show, along with Dick York, in season 6 and beyond… losing his sharp comic timing, and chemistry with Elizabeth Montgomery. So why did Dick York depart an extremely successful sitcom, and how much pain was the actor suffering through while hitting his mark?
CELEBRITIES
Celebrities
The Independent

Bob Saget: Investigators ‘offer new theory’ around Full House star’s cause of death

Authorities investigating Bob Saget’s death have reportedly come up with a new theory about what transpired in the hotel room where the comedian was found.Saget was found dead in the Ritz-Carlton Orlando Grande Lakes in Florida on 9 January 2021. According to his family’s statement, he died of accidental trauma to the head. Investigators said there were no signs of drug use or alcohol in Saget’s passing, with the Medical Examiner’s office suggesting that the Full House actor had “accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep”. The autopsy...
CELEBRITIES
Southern Minnesota News

Original Hot Lips Houlihan Passes Away

Los Angeles, Calf. — Sally Kellerman who stared as Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan in the Movie M*A*S*H*, has died at the age of 84. Her son, Jack Krane says he passed away early Thursday morning at an assisted care facility. She had been battling dementia. Jack tells...
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Kevin Bacon Shares Rare Family Photo Of His Wife And Daughter

On International Women’s Day, actor Kevin Bacon paid tribute to two special ladies in his life. He shared a rare family photo of his wife Kyra Sedgwick and their daughter Sosie. Kyra and Kevin have been married for decades and have two children, Sosie and Travis. Both children are pursuing careers in the entertainment industry just like their famous parents.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
DoYouRemember?

‘Happy Days’ Star Erin Moran Brought Joy To Millions, But Found Little In Her Own Tragic Life

The classic sitcom Happy Days gave viewers something entertaining to watch, while presenting an idealistic view of life in the 1950s. Its appeal allowed it to become one of the most popular, successful shows of the ’70s largely due to a stellar cast that includes Erin Moran as Joanie Cunningham. Joanie went through a lot of interesting developments and growth over the show’s 11-year run, with Moran herself having a very eventful life as well — a lot of it filled with turmoil.
TV & VIDEOS
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
