Texas State

Citigroup is covering staff abortion travel expenses, drawing ire from Texas GOP

By Ariana Garcia
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York-based banking giant Citigroup Inc. announced Tuesday it will cover travel expenses for employees seeking abortions across state lines as more restrictive laws are passed in Texas and around the country, drawing swift criticism from state Republicans. "In response to changes in reproductive health-care laws in certain states...

www.mrt.com

