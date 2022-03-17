ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Proposal would position Louisiana to receive $200 million to fix orphaned oil wells

By Wesley Muller
Louisiana Illuminator
Louisiana Illuminator
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36a9m4_0ei23xdl00

A Louisiana lawmaker has proposed legislation that would position the state to receive nearly $200 million in federal funding to fix abandoned oil and gas wells.

Senate Bill 245 , sponsored by Sen. Bret Allain, R-Franklin, would give the state Department of Natural Resources more flexibility on how much it can spend to plug and restore orphaned oil wells in a given fiscal year.

There are roughly 4,600 orphaned oil and gas wells across Louisiana, many of which are leaking and polluting the environment. The total price tag to fix all of them has been estimated to be around $650 million .

Enacting the legislation, Allain said, will allow Natural Resources to maximize the amount of money the state can receive from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that President Joe Biden signed into law in November.

Louisiana is slated to receive an initial $25 million grant and can compete among 26 states for a share of $2 billion that will be allocated based on performance. States that are more economically efficient at fixing abandoned wells can receive larger shares.

“We never imagined that we would have this kind of money,” Allain said.

Under current law, the state can fix non-priority wells only if doing so doesn’t limit the number of priority sites that could have been restored in a given fiscal year. The legislation would, among other things, give the Natural Resources secretary the authority to package together more non-priority wells into attractive bid packages. The expanded authority must be used to decrease, “in a cost effective manner,” the total number of orphaned wells, the bill states.

“It really gives them the flexibility to get the most bang for the buck,” Allain said.

Allain said state administrators have been researching the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act grants as soon as they were announced and looking for the best ways to procure the most money.

Blake Canfield, Natural Resources executive counsel, said the legislation would position the state to receive about $150 million on the low end, which Allain called a “modest” estimate and said it could be closer to $200 million.

“As many of y’all know, orphan wells are a major problem and something we need to address,” Canfield said.

The restoration work is performed by industrial contractors the state pays out of a fund that relies on fees collected on the production of oil and gas.

Allain said his legislation would bring in enough federal money to create new jobs.

“There are people that have been laid off and unemployed in the oil field for a long time …” Allain said. “This is employment.”

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

The post Proposal would position Louisiana to receive $200 million to fix orphaned oil wells appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator .

Comments / 0

Related
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana House Speaker not on board with governor’s $500 million bridge plan

Louisiana House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, said Thursday that he would only support the governor’s plan to put $500 million toward a new Mississippi River bridge in the Baton Rouge area this year, if the state picks the bridge’s location before the state budget is finalized in June – a timeline transportation officials say is […] The post Louisiana House Speaker not on board with governor’s $500 million bridge plan appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

High fuel prices won’t bring jobs to Louisiana because companies won’t drill, expert says

Rising fuel prices typically lead to job growth in an energy hub like Louisiana, but experts say the state is unlikely to see much of a benefit this year as fossil fuel companies have so far been hesitant to spend more on drilling and production.   The energy sector, in Louisiana and the world at large, […] The post High fuel prices won’t bring jobs to Louisiana because companies won’t drill, expert says appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Through insurance reform, Louisiana lawmakers could prove they’re listening

Hurricanes Laura, Delta and Ida revealed the major gaps that persist in property insurance regulation. Many months later, thousands of homeowners are still displaced or living in structures needing repairs while their damage claims are needlessly delayed. The post Through insurance reform, Louisiana lawmakers could prove they’re listening appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Business
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Industry
Local
Louisiana Government
Louisiana Illuminator

‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill in Louisiana Legislature would ‘isolate’ LGBTQ students, critic says

A bill that would bar teachers from discussing sexual orientation in the classroom, has been filed in the Louisiana Legislature. It follows similar efforts in Florida and more than a dozen other states referred to as “Don’t Say Gay” proposals. The post ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill in Louisiana Legislature would ‘isolate’ LGBTQ students, critic says appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Education investment, bad cop accountability: 5 takeaways from the State of the State address

Gov. John Bel Edwards’ opened the 2022 regular session of the Louisiana Legislature with his annual State of the State address Monday. In his speech, the Democratic governor outlines his budget priorities to members of the Republican-majority statehouse. Louisiana finds itself flush with cash, thanks to unanticipated state tax revenue surpluses and a major infusion […] The post Education investment, bad cop accountability: 5 takeaways from the State of the State address appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Lawyers could be paid more in Louisiana if they successfully defend fired first-responders

A Louisiana Senate committee advanced a bill Wednesday that would require municipalities to pay higher attorney’s fees when civil service boards reverse the terminations of police officers and firefighters. The post Lawyers could be paid more in Louisiana if they successfully defend fired first-responders appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Wells#Oil Field#Infrastructure#Senate
Louisiana Illuminator

U.S. House speaker hints at bigger COVID aid push after $15 billion yanked from spending bill

Amid reports of rising case levels overseas, Pelosi said the United States may need more than the amount negotiated with Republicans that congressional leaders eventually pulled from the $1.5 trillion government funding bill Congress passed last week. The post U.S. House speaker hints at bigger COVID aid push after $15 billion yanked from spending bill appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Louisiana Illuminator

Anti-abortion group opposes giving adopted people access to birth certificates

A committee of Louisiana lawmakers will take another week to decide whether to advance a bill that would allow adopted people to obtain copies of their original birth certificates once they reach age 24. State law currently provides adopted individuals only limited access to the information from their birth records, mostly connected to vital health […] The post Anti-abortion group opposes giving adopted people access to birth certificates appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

U.S. Senate confirms Louisiana’s Shalanda Young to head up White House budget agency

Young, former staff director for the House Appropriations Committee, will become the first Black woman to head up the Cabinet-level agency that releases the president’s budget request, oversees federal agencies’ performance and reviews significant federal regulations. The post U.S. Senate confirms Louisiana’s Shalanda Young to head up White House budget agency appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Louisiana Illuminator

Black voters, NAACP sue over Louisiana Senate and House maps

Four Black residents and two civil rights organizations filed a lawsuit Monday in an effort to block new political maps for the Louisiana House and Senate from taking effect.  The plaintiffs allege the Louisiana Legislature’s new maps, which are supposed to be used in the 2023 election cycle, don’t include enough majority-Black districts and violate […] The post Black voters, NAACP sue over Louisiana Senate and House maps appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

With COVID funding stuck in Congress, White House raises alarms about shortfall

Senior administration officials told reporters Tuesday that without the $22.5 billion the White House requested last month, there will be a drop-off in the federal government’s ability to purchase tests, treatments and vaccines. The post With COVID funding stuck in Congress, White House raises alarms about shortfall appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
U.S. POLITICS
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana Illuminator

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
398K+
Views
ABOUT

The Louisiana Illuminator is an independent, nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization driven by its mission to cast light on how decisions are made in Baton Rouge and how they affect the lives of everyday Louisianians, particularly those who are poor or otherwise marginalized. Here readers will find in-depth investigations and news stories, news briefs and commentary, all of which is intended to help them make sense of how state policy is crafted, how it helps or hurts them and how it helps or hurts their neighbors across the state. Notwithstanding the way political reporting is often presented, we see politics as neither sport nor entertainment. There are quality-of-life consequences – even life-and-death consequences – to environmental permitting decisions, to health care policy, to income- and sales-tax rates, to budgetary cuts and to economic development plans. For those reasons, the Illuminator does not cover politics in a way that centers on politicians, their squabbles with one another or their career ambitions. Instead, we center on Louisianians from Ouachita to Calcasieu, from Plaquemines to Caddo who must live with the decisions their political leaders make. Though we’re located in Baton Rouge, we understand that the ramifications of decisions made in our capital are felt across the state and that those stories are often best told in cities, towns and parishes far from the halls of power. As our name indicates, our mission is to shine a bright light on Louisiana, to highlight the state’s successes and its examples of good and responsive government and to expose its failures and corruption. An affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers like you, the Louisiana Illuminator retains editorial independence.

 https://lailluminator.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy