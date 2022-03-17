ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ed Sheeran Teases New Music, Calls It A 'Curveball'

 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1USlWM_0ei23fzv00
Photo: Getty Images

Ed Sheeran teased what's next for his music and told fans that it's going to be a "curveball."

In an interview with New Zealand's Project NZ , the British musician opened up about his musical journey, particularly his now iconic album names, per Billboard . He explained the reasoning behind the names, saying he tends to go for colorful backgrounds and symbols after joking that he realized he has a "face for the radio."

"So I had sort of figured out a way [to do] it with colors and symbols," he said. "I was like, 'I'd love to get to a point that there's a billboard of just red with an equals sign, or green with a multiply, or blue with a divide or orange with a plus and people go, Oh, Ed's got a new album coming out.'"

In fact, he plans to drop a new record soon, but it's one that fans may not be expecting . While his past albums have involved mathematics symbols, he teased that the next will be something different.

"I've got something else that's a bit more of a curveball," he said. "We've got the first thing of it dropping in 10 days. There's gonna be something coming out. I don't think it's gonna be a massive hit in New Zealand though, I've got to be honest. It's more gonna be a big hit somewhere else. When you hear it, you'll understand."

The "Shape of You" singer didn't say much more about the new record, including when fans can expect to see his album. He did, however, announce he is taking his Mathematics tour to Australia and New Zealand.

SFGate

‘SNL’: Watch Charli XCX’s Seductive Live Set

Bouffant-era Charli XCX finally got to perform on Saturday Night Live and she did not disappoint. The British pop singer’s original appearance on the show was canceled last December due to Covid-19. So it felt appropriate that the day after NYC Mayor Eric Adams scrapped the indoor mask mandate as case rates remain low, Charli was right there, shaking her cowboy-dominatrix ass into a newer, sexier, pandemic response phase.
TV & VIDEOS
