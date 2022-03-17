ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

SXSW 2022: 'In The Court of the Crimson King'

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe music documentary is premiering at SXSW and...

SXSW Live Shot: Strawberry Guy forges impressionist soundscapes at first American showcase

After ear-shattering performances by previous acts, the first notes of Debussy’s “Arabesque 1” suddenly began floating around Cedar Street Courtyard. Strawberry Guy made his presence known, painting serene, impressionist scenery with his keyboard. From his antics during soundcheck alone — adding improvised chord progressions to romantic and classical composers’ work — the audience could get a sense of his artistry before he even opened his mouth to sing.
MUSIC
SXSW Music Spotlight: Mattiel

Musical duo Mattiel exudes a sort of artful Southern gloss in their dark jangle-pop productions. The Atlanta band, consisting of Atina Mattiel Brown and Jonah Swilley, wears not only Georgia on their sleeve, but also their arthouse inspirations. Their newest full-length, Georgia Gothic, is not only chock-full of offbeat narratives but has lush visual accompaniment to boot, in the form of eye-grabbing album art and music videos.
ROCK MUSIC
Review: Someone, Not Just Anyone, Revisits the Music of Todd Rundgren

Fernando Perdomo and Various Artists | Someone/Anyone? | Ferdomo Perdomo Music. Over the course of his relatively brief career, producer/musician Fernando Perdomo has proven that there’s nothing beyond his creative sphere. He’s worked with any number of legends, organizing a tribute to the late Greg Lake on the prog oriented Cruise to the Edge, to working as a core member of the Echo in the Canyon documentary house band, organizing a 50th-anniversary tribute to Paul McCartney’s Ram album, collaborations with drummer Carmine Appice, Harry Nilsson’s son Zak Nilsson and a number of albums under his own aegis. His output has been spectacular, even as it takes an array of ever-ambitious projects.
MUSIC
Person
Toby Amies
Wayne Kramer announces first MC5 album in over 50 years

Brother Wayne Kramer has announced a new album from the MC5 camp. The album, Heavy Lifting, will be released under the 'We Are All MC5' banner via earMusic on October 1. It'll be the first album of new studio recordings to carry the MC5 name since 1971's classic High Time.
MUSIC
Rammstein Reveal New Album ‘Zeit,’ Single, and Cover Art Photographed by Bryan Adams

Rammstein is set to release their eighth album Zeit on April 29, and have released the title track and cover art photographed by Canadian rocker Bryan Adams. Produced by Olsen Involtini and recorded at La Fabrique Studios in St. Rémy de Provence, France, Zeit follows Rammstein’s 2019 album release, Untitled, and was in the works for two years by the band—consisting of vocalist Till Lindemann, guitarists Paul Landers and Richard Z. Kruspe, keyboardist Flake, bassist Oliver Riedel, and drummer Christoph Schneider.
MUSIC
The Downward Spiral: The darkness and despair behind Nine Inch Nails’ masterpiece

While the memory has a tendency to romanticise the past, there’s no denying that 1994 was a momentous 12 months for alternative music. In the year in which we lost Kurt Cobain – an event many rushed to suggest would spell the death knell for rock – innumerable releases proved that the genre was, in fact, in extremely rude health.
MUSIC
#King Crimson#Sxsw#Rock Band#Progressive Rock
Ghost's Impera is on course for the band's biggest UK album chart debut ever

Ghost's bombastic, critically acclaimed new record Impera is on course for the band's biggest ever debut in the UK album charts, following its release on Friday. It was revealed today by the Official Charts Company that the fifth studio album from Tobias Forge's spooky crew, their first for four years following the similarly lauded Prequelle, is currently sitting at number two in the UK midweek chart, with only the new album from bedroom pop artist Rex Orange County, Who Cares?, ahead of it.
MUSIC
Behold! The greatest heavy metal documentary of all time!

Looking for something to watch? This classic 1989 BBC Arena documentary starring Motorhead, Iron Maiden, Led Zeppelin, Black Sabbath, Metallica and more has it all. Since it began in 1975, the BBC's Arena programmes have prided themselves on producing "gold standard" documentaries on the arts. And in 1989, it turned its sights on the musical phenomenon that had arguably ruled the decade: heavy metal.
MUSIC
Entertainment
Music
Megan Thee Stallion, John Legend, Charlie Puth, Maneskin and More Set to Perform at 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Click here to read the full article. iHeart Radio has set performers for the upcoming 2022 iHeart Radio Music Awards, with Megan Thee Stallion, Jason Aldean, John Legend, Charlie Puth and Måneskin all newly announced to perform on the March 22 telecast. The five join two other artists who were previously announced for roles in the event and are now confirmed for performances as well — host LL Cool J, who teased a special performance for the night, and Jennifer Lopez, who will be receiving the iHeart Radio Icon Award during the ceremony. Megan Thee Stallion, Aldean and Måneskin all have three nominations each....
MUSIC
Wardruna release brooding live video of Skugge

Norwegian folk-proggers Wardruna have released a brand new lyric video for the mesmeric Skugge (Shadow) which you can watch in full below. It's taken from the band's upcoming Kvitravn – First Flight Of The White Raven, an immersive audio release out through ByNorse on April 22. "It is a...
ROCK MUSIC
Jack White Releasing Prince’s Shelved 1986 Album Camille

Jack White’s got a lot going on these days. He’s about to release two new albums. He’s touring, and he’s got Be Your Own Pet reuniting to open. He’s telling major labels all about how to press vinyl. And now Jack White says that he’s about to release a scrapped 1986 Prince album that’s been a fan myth for decades.
MUSIC
Blue Gate presents ‘Country Cadillac Tour’

SHIPSHEWANA — The Blue Gate Performing Arts Center presents “Jamey Johnson & Randy Houser Country Cadillac Tour Part 2” at 8 p.m. March 26 at 760 S. Van Buren St. The longtime friends and country singer-songwriters reprise their 2021 tour to perform acoustically and swap stories, jokes and songs. The 2021 tour included...

