Europe

Celebrating St. Patrick's Day in Ireland

fox7austin.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter three years, Dublin is once...

www.fox7austin.com

WKRC

River dyed green for St. Patrick's Day tradition

CHICAGO, Ill. (CBS Newspath/WBBM/WKRC) - The Chicago River was dyed green to commemorate Saint Patrick's Day Saturday. The tradition began when a member of a local plumber's union suggested using a dye used to detect leaks in large buildings to change the color of the river, a dye whose exact formula has remained a secret throughout the history of the Chicago Saint Patrick's Day Parade.
POLITICS
Kingsport Times-News

Happy Saint Patrick's Day! Did you know these stars were Irish and proud?

March 17 is the Feast of Saint Patrick, the foremost patron saint of Ireland who brought Christianity to the island. The holiday is celebrated not just only in Ireland but all over the world with Irish music, pints of Guinness and shamrock emblazoned clothes. Among the Irish stars celebrating will...
CELEBRATIONS
hypebeast.com

Ben & Jerry's Brings Back Fan-Favorite Flavor "Dublin Mudslide" Just in Time for St. Patrick's Day

Ben & Jerry’s is bringing back an all-time fan favorite flavor the Dublin Mudslide, just in time for the St. Patrick’s Day festivities. This time, the brand is resurrecting the classic flavor with a new spirit, the Wheyward Spirit. Highly-requested ice cream to be brought back from the flavor graveyard, the Dublin Mudslide features Irish Cream ice cream with chocolate chip cookies and coffee fudge swirls. With a dash of Wheyward Spirit, the ice cream receives its signature oaky hints in the vanilla cream as well as warm spice notes, making it the ultimate pairing.
FOOD & DRINKS
Boston Globe

More than just corned beef: Three modern St. Patrick’s Day recipes

Irish food sometimes gets a bad rap: flaccid cabbage, vegetables boiled to extinction, potatoes the color of elementary school paste. Chef Aidan McGee wants to change that when he opens The Dubliner at City Hall Plaza in April. There, he plans to serve “modern” Irish food that defies old stereotypes: buttery Irish shortbread; fresh shellfish; house-smoked salmon. (McGee nails the upscale-downscale vibe: He worked at the Mandarin Oriental in London but also earned raves helming the Truscott Arms, a cozy gastropub in Maida Vale.)
RECIPES
AOL Corp

Saint Patrick, the man behind St. Patrick's Day holiday, wasn't even Irish

Who was Saint Patrick and why do we celebrate him? Saint Patrick is the protecting and guiding saint of Ireland. Ironically, he was not Irish. Saint Patrick went from being sold into slavery to being credited to bringing Christianity to Ireland, according to Elizabeth Stack, executive director for the Irish American Heritage Museum in Albany, New York.
CELEBRATIONS
BBC

In pictures: St Patrick's Day parades return

Thousands have turned out to mark St Patrick's Day across the island of Ireland after two years of muted celebrations due to Covid-19. Parades were cancelled in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic. On Thursday, revellers went green and lined the streets of Belfast and Dublin city centres. There...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

On St Patrick’s Day, striking visual shows how much Ireland’s temperature has risen in 120 years

A striking visual representation has shown how much temperatures have risen in Ireland over the past 120 years.The graphic was tweeted on St Patrick’s Day by Professor Ed Hawkins, who is behind the “Show Your Stripes” project at the University of Reading in the UK.Using shades of red and blue, the stripes illustrate where temperatures were higher or lower in a given year than the average for the period as a whole.Ireland’s stripes turn increasingly from dark and light blue to a deep red, representing the temperature rise from 1901 to 2021.The Emerald Isle’s average temperature is changing in line...
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

Forget Patrick: March 17 is also St Gertrude's Day, commemorating the patron saint of cats

These days many celebrate St Patrick’s Day, even if they’re not Irish. Happily, the Catholic Church has a range of options for every day of its liturgical calendar so there’s an alternative celebration today for those who would forsake their Guinness, day drinking, and neon-green shamrocks. Gertrude of Nivelles, daughter of Pippin the Elder, power behind the Merovingian throne, was both Patrick’s near contemporary and his pioneering equal. Born around 628, she died on this day in 659 but in that short life had time to found a monastery and rule as its abbess. Her remarkable story provides as valuable...
FESTIVAL
Golf Digest

Channel the luck of the Irish all season long with Rhoback’s St. Patrick’s Day golf shirt collection

Rhoback’s collection seems to expand with every holiday and special event that comes both in and out of the golf world. St. Patrick’s Day is no exception as the brand released four new styles to celebrate the Irish holiday. Adding to its already robust collection of green golf tops, the release includes two polos and two quarter-zips in both bold and subtle styling to match any look.
APPAREL
CBS Minnesota

St. Patrick’s Day & March Madness Align To Create ‘Perfect Day’

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Day one of March Madness means it’s likely many brackets are ripe with sadness. Or maybe you’re feeling like the smartest person in your pool? WCCO’s Jeff Wagner caught up with fans putting a St. Patrick’s Day twist on the popular tournament’s opening night. A little bit of luck awaits beyond the doors of the party tent at Shamrock Grill and Pub in St. Paul, where a sea of green, grins and good vibes packed place since nearly sunrise. “It was jammed already at 9:30 this morning,” said Dan Casper, general manager. A party like the one they threw...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Stroudsburg Herald

Maury Molin Finds A Home At Irish Pubs In Over 100 Countries

Maury Molin touring Irish pubs across the globe provided by Maury Molin. I've been to about 300 Irish Pubs throughout the world over the past 50 years, starting in Middletown, NY, and NYC. During my freshman year of college in the Fall of 1972, I visited the oldest Irish Pub in NYC, McSorleys. I found the spirit and the spin of the blarney irresistible- along with many good laughs.
Taste Of Home

The Best Irish Beers to Enjoy on St. Patrick’s Day

St. Patrick's Day is meant for Irish beer. And while Guinness stout is a go-to, it’s certainly not the only option. We spoke with some industry pros to get their suggestions for the best Irish beers. Sláinte!. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated...
DRINKS
Hello Magazine

Prince William and Kate celebrate St Patrick's Day parade after two-year absence

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have made their much-anticipated appearance at the St Patrick's Day parade in Aldershot. Stepping out on Thursday to celebrate the Irish saint, William and Kate's outing marked the first time they attended the parade since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Duchess, dressed...
WORLD

