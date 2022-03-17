Dallas, OKC and New Orleans at risk for severe storms

AccuWeather forecasters say rounds of severe thunderstorms will continue to rumble across parts of the south-central and southeastern United States through Friday, bringing risks that include hail, flash flooding, high winds and even some isolated tornadoes.

The severe weather risk will shift farther to the west into Thursday night after potent storms swept through areas from Louisiana to Florida and the Carolinas earlier this week. That includes the Birmingham, Alabama, area which was inundated by a slow-moving storm that produced widespread flash flooding in the city on Wednesday. The Southeast may have to deal with volatile weather again on Friday.

Although Thursday began with quiet weather across Oklahoma and Texas, a strengthening area of low pressure will move from the Texas Panhandle into western and southern Oklahoma during the night. Warm and moist air will interact with the system, and thunderstorms will begin to develop quickly Thursday evening.

A zone from eastern Oklahoma through northeastern Texas and much of Louisiana will face a threat of localized flash flooding and large hail. The highest risk of isolated tornadoes will be in far southern Louisiana, including New Orleans. Because of the potential for tornadoes after dark, the threat could be especially dangerous. Storms in that area may also trigger damaging wind gusts. Farther north and west, across far southeastern Oklahoma and far northeastern Texas, strong winds could also be spawned.

More than 11.6 million are facing a slight risk of severe weather on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center. This includes large metro areas such as New Orleans and Oklahoma City.

Thunderstorms are forecast to continue to roll eastward into Mississippi late Thursday night into early Friday morning, but they are also likely to be weaker than earlier in the day. This line may then intensify again as it moves into Alabama, the Florida Panhandle and western Georgia later Friday morning and into Friday afternoon. The thunderstorms on Friday are expected to produce intense rainfall, hail, damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes.

The severe weather threat won't be confined to the southeastern corner of the nation as the week draws to a close.

"In many cases in late winter and early spring, moisture is lacking in northern areas, leading to less organization of severe weather because the atmosphere simply does not have all of the ingredients that it needs," AccuWeather Meteorologist La Troy Thornton said, adding that ingredients may still come together for some big storms across the Ohio Valley.

Even though less moisture will be available in this one, the atmosphere will remain volatile enough that a few brief tornadoes could occur on Friday afternoon and Friday evening. Wind and hail will also be threats in western Kentucky and western Tennessee. Nearly 10 million are facing a slight risk of severe weather on Friday, according to the SPC.

Thunderstorms associated with the storm’s cold front will shift toward the Atlantic coast on Saturday. The majority of these storms are not likely to be severe, but some communities from southern New Jersey to southeastern Georgia could still be on the receiving end of flash flooding and damaging wind gusts.

A relative break in severe weather is expected to expand from west to east over the weekend, but an even more substantial threat may arise by early next week.

"Sufficient moisture should again be in place, leading to the possibility of all modes of severe weather to be in play in Oklahoma and Texas, if not beyond," said Thornton.

The battle between the fading winter and oncoming spring often leads to a dramatic uptick in the frequency of severe weather events in March.

"This is the time of year when winter storms begin to be replaced by severe weather events as temperatures rise and atmospheric moisture, which acts as fuel for thunderstorms, increases," noted Thornton.

April and May are typically the peak months for severe weather, and the areas at risk slowly expand as temperatures climb in areas farther to the north. AccuWeather meteorologists released their forecast for the severe weather season in early March, and it calls for an uptick in tornadoes in 2022 compared to recent years.

