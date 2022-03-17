ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Controlling Epidemic Spread: Reducing Economic Losses with Targeted Closures

By John R. Birge
informs.org
 4 days ago

Data on population movements can be helpful in designing targeted policy responses to curb epidemic spread. However, it is not clear how to exactly leverage such data and how valuable they might be for the control of epidemics. To explore these questions, we study...

pubsonline.informs.org

newsnet5

CDC: Masks at school can reduce the spread of COVID-19

The CDC compared COVID-19 case numbers between schools in Alabama that had mask rules and schools that did not. Researchers found that school districts that required a mask from students and staff had a lower COVID-19 rate of 23%. School districts that only had partial mask requirements, like requiring masks...
ALABAMA STATE
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene condemns Covid boosters by claiming polio vaccine is only one jab – but it actually takes four

US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene inadvertently proved herself wrong on the House floor while complaining about Covid-19 vaccine boosters. Ms Greene took to the floor to attack the coronavirus vaccines, in particular the idea that boosters may be necessary for Americans to stay safe from the virus and its variants. "Now I don't know about you guys, but many of us were vaccinated as kids against polio, we had our MMR, and I have never seen the CDC coming out and saying 'oh you've got to get your second polio shot, you've got to get your third, you've got...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS Minnesota

Target Launches Initiative To Highlight Sustainable Products, Help Consumers Reduce Waste

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In an effort to be more sustainable, Target will be highlighting products that are designed to be refillable or reduce waste. The Minneapolis-based retail giant announced Wednesday its “Target Zero” initiative, describing it as a collection of new and existing products that’ll help eco-conscious consumers shop more sustainably. According to a release from the company, the Target Zero collection will range across hundreds of products from Target’s beauty, personal care and household essential aisles. Some of the first brands to be involved are Burt’s Bees, PLUS, and Pacifica. RELATED: Target To Invest Up To $5 Billion...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Nature.com

Effects of void nodes on epidemic spreads in networks

We present the pair approximation models for susceptible"“infected"“recovered (SIR) epidemic dynamics in a sparse network based on a regular network. Two processes are considered, namely, a Markovian process with a constant recovery rate and a non-Markovian process with a fixed recovery time. We derive the implicit analytical expression for the final epidemic size and explicitly show the epidemic threshold in both Markovian and non-Markovian processes. As the connection rate decreases from the original network connection, the epidemic threshold in which epidemic phase transits from disease-free to endemic increases, and the final epidemic size decreases. Additionally, for comparison with sparse and heterogeneous networks, the pair approximation models were applied to a heterogeneous network with a degree distribution. The obtained phase diagram reveals that, upon increasing the degree of the original random regular networks and decreasing the effective connections by introducing void nodes accordingly, the final epidemic size of the sparse network is close to that of the random network with average degree of 4. Thus, introducing the void nodes in the network leads to more heterogeneous network and reduces the final epidemic size.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Discovery of novel brain fear mechanisms offers target for anxiety-reducing drugs

A new target in the brain which underpins the eliciting of anxiety and fear behaviors such as "freezing" has been identified by neuroscientists. The University of Bristol researchers say the discovery of a key pathway in the brain, to be published in the journal eLife, offers a potential new drug target for treating anxiety and psychological disorders, which affect an estimated 264-million people worldwide.
SCIENCE
Popculture

Target Introduces New Initiative for Customers Looking to Reduce Waste

Target announced a new initiative for customers who want to reduce waste. Customers will soon see "Target Zero" icons throughout Target stores to point them in the direction of environmentally friendly products. It is part of Target's "Target Forward" initiative, which involves working with customers, partners, and communities to promote sustainable brands and cut waste.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
#Epidemics#Economic Activity#Mobile Phone
North Platte Post

Omaha to weigh reducing health chief's power in an epidemic

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Omaha City Council will consider reducing the decision-making powers for the city health director in the event of an epidemic. The Omaha World-Herald reports that the proposal up for discussion Tuesday comes two months after Douglas County Health Director Lindsay Huse issued a mask mandate for Omaha amid a surge of COVID-19 infections.
OMAHA, NE
Variety

Cineworld Revenues Grew to $1.8 Billion in COVID-Hit 2021, Losses Reduce

Click here to read the full article. Despite a period of temporary closures from January to April/May 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions and limited film slate, business rallied in the fourth quarter for the Cineworld Group cinema chain to post revenues of $1.8 billion for 2021. The company, which owns Regal cinemas in the U.S., recorded a $708.3 million loss before tax for the full year ending Dec. 31, 2021, a vast improvement from the $3 billion loss in 2020. Adjusted loss after tax was $655.7 million, compared to $913.2 million the previous year. Group adjusted EBITDA rose to $454.9 million, up...
MOVIES
Health
Economy
Unemployment
Cell Phones
Public Health
marthastewart.com

Science Says Keeping Shoes Inside Your Home May Negatively Impact Your Air Quality and Expose You to Harmful Pathogens

Although you likely clean your shoes off before wearing them inside your home, recently published research reveals that it's best to not even bring them inside at all. Two chemists—Mark Patrick Taylor, chief environmental scientist with the Environmental Protection Agency and Gabriel Filippelli, chancellor's professor of earth sciences and executive director at Indiana University Environmental Resilience Institute—have spent the past decade examining the indoor environment and the contaminants people are exposed to in their own homes. They found that wearing your shoes inside may disrupt the air quality in your home.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Unexpected Discovery: Elevated Inflammation Persists in Immune Cells Months After Mild COVID-19

There is a lack of understanding as to why some people suffer from long-lasting symptoms after COVID-19 infection. A new study from Karolinska Institutet in Sweden, the Helmholtz Center Munich (HMGU) and the Technical University of Munich (TUM), both in Germany, now demonstrates that a certain type of immune cell called macrophages show altered inflammatory and metabolic expression several months after mild COVID-19. The findings are published in the journal Mucosal Immunology.
SCIENCE
Medical News Today

Supplement slows aging process in mice, and possibly humans

As humans age, the mitochondria in the cells degrade, which negatively impacts cellular function. A recent study finds that a patented supplement improves such signs of aging in mice, significantly extending their life span. So far, limited trials involving humans provide similar results, raising hopes that the supplement can delay...
SCIENCE

