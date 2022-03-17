ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windermere, FL

Windermere man accused of possessing child porn, recording under women’s dresses at grocery store

By Katlyn Brieskorn, WFTV.com
 2 days ago
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man accused of possessing child pornography is preparing to face an Orange County judge for the first time on Thursday.

Detectives arrested John Mehalovich, 56, of Windermere, earlier this week.

They said Mehalovich used his phone to record under women’s dresses, placing the camera at the bottom of a grocery cart and following them while they shopped.

During the investigation, detectives also found child pornography on Mehalovich’s phone.

Deputies said there could be more victims out there.

Anyone with information is asked to call 407-836-4357.

Mehalovich is facing charges of possession of child pornography, video voyeurism, stalking and battery.

He is expected to make a court appearance at 1 p.m.

Orlando, FL
