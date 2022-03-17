ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Rejoinder to “Causal Decision Making and Causal Effect Estimation Are Not the Same…and Why It Matters”

By Carlos Fernández-Loría
informs.org
 4 days ago

We thank Dean Eckles, Edward McFowland III, and Uri Shalit for...

pubsonline.informs.org

Comments / 0

Related
Seekingalpha.com

Causality Techniques In Investment Management: Five Key Findings

Causal knowledge and inferences based on it are critical for effective decision making. Causality is a feature of life, as it is for capital markets. It is time to accept this basic principle in investment management. Here is why and how. Why Causality Matters. Causality has been defined in various...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Why The CEO Has A Decisive Role In Making Data & Analytics A Pervasive Success

As business leaders navigate broken supply chains, variability in demand and waning customer loyalty in the wake of COVID-19, data and analytics have become more important than ever. However, to achieve maximum effectiveness, data and analytics practices must be adopted across the enterprise and not merely as a standalone function. CEOs have a critical role to play in ensuring that data, analytics and Artificial Intelligence (AI) led insights drive decision-making and innovation at scale.
RETAIL
L.A. Weekly

MedOrion turns the spotlight on to why people make health decisions

Better health outcomes today depend on skillful physicians, the capabilities of technology to power health solutions, and ultimately the patient’s own decisions. Yet the latter is too often overlooked, considering up until now it has been virtually impossible to determine why people make certain choices regarding their health. That’s...
HEALTH
technologynetworks.com

New Study Implies a Causal Link Between Blood Group and COVID-19 Severity

Published in PLOS Genetics and part-funded by the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) Maudsley Biomedical Research Centre (BRC), the study used a genetic tool to screen over 3000 proteins. Researchers identified six proteins that could underlie an increased risk of severe COVID-19 and eight that could contribute to protection from severe COVID-19.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Estimation#Decision Making#Mcfowland 2022
TechRadar

The cloud migration: Why regulation matters

Regulatory bodies across the West are playing catch-up following the last couple of years of disruption. From tech-focused antitrust bills in the United States to the Digital Markets Act from the European Union, technology companies are facing mounting pressure to protect customer data and ensure user privacy, as the rapid migration to the cloud continues.
INTERNET
Nature.com

Genetic associations at regulatory phenotypes improve fine-mapping of causal variants for 12 immune-mediated diseases

The resolution of causal genetic variants informs understanding of disease biology. We used regulatory quantitative trait loci (QTLs) from the BLUEPRINT, GTEx and eQTLGen projects to fine-map putative causal variants for 12 immune-mediated diseases. We identify 340 unique loci that colocalize with high posterior probability (â‰¥98%) with regulatory QTLs and apply Bayesian frameworks to fine-map associations at each locus. We show that fine-mapping credible sets derived from regulatory QTLs are smaller compared to disease summary statistics. Further, they are enriched for more functionally interpretable candidate causal variants and for putatively causal insertion/deletion (INDEL) polymorphisms. Finally, we use massively parallel reporter assays to evaluate candidate causal variants at the ITGA4 locus associated with inflammatory bowel disease. Overall, our findings suggest that fine-mapping applied to disease-colocalizing regulatory QTLs can enhance the discovery of putative causal disease variants and enhance insights into the underlying causal genes and molecular mechanisms.
SCIENCE
marthastewart.com

Science Says Keeping Shoes Inside Your Home May Negatively Impact Your Air Quality and Expose You to Harmful Pathogens

Although you likely clean your shoes off before wearing them inside your home, recently published research reveals that it's best to not even bring them inside at all. Two chemists—Mark Patrick Taylor, chief environmental scientist with the Environmental Protection Agency and Gabriel Filippelli, chancellor's professor of earth sciences and executive director at Indiana University Environmental Resilience Institute—have spent the past decade examining the indoor environment and the contaminants people are exposed to in their own homes. They found that wearing your shoes inside may disrupt the air quality in your home.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy