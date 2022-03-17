ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

St. Patrick’s Day among deadliest times for drunken driving crashes

By Duncan MacLean, Nexstar Media Wire, Jocelina Joiner
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BaYLB_0ei1w1Xv00

( WWLP ) — Coming out of the cold winter months, St. Patrick’s Day festivities are a welcome chance to reconnect with friends and family. But the holiday is one of the deadliest times of the year for drunken driving crashes.

According to data from the U.S. Department of Transportation, from 2015 through 2019, 280 people were killed in drunk driving crashes on March 16, 17, and 18. Fifty-seven people died in 2019 alone.

If you do plan to drink, organize a safe, sober ride home. Even if you are walking, keep safety in mind. In 2019, one-third of pedestrians killed in traffic crashes had a blood alcohol concentration above the legal driving limit of .08%.

Drunk pilot pulled off JetBlue flight, police say

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, it only takes a small amount of alcohol to affect driving ability. In 2019, 1,775 people died in alcohol-related crashes in which a driver had a BAC of .01% to .07%, the agency stated.

NHTSA says drunken driving charges range from misdemeanors to felonies. Penalties can include driver’s license revocation, fines and jail time.

“It’s also extremely expensive,” the agency said. “A first-time offense can cost the driver upwards of $10,000 in fines and legal fees.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
WDVM 25

27-year-old shot and killed in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A 27-year-old Hagerstown man is dead after a shooting took place in the area of Alexander and Dale Streets in Hagerstown Thursday evening. Hagerstown Police Officers responded to the area listed at around 4 p.m. for a report of a gunshot victim. On arrival, officers found 27-year-old Jermaine Reed 2nd with […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WYTV.com

Celebrate responsibly this St. Patrick’s Day: Don’t drink and drive

(WKBN) — St. Patrick’s Day celebrations will commence Thursday, and as one of the biggest drinking holidays of the year, it comes with some reminders to celebrate responsibly. St. Patrick’s Day is an international holiday celebrated by many, and with more places back open since the start of...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Drunken Driving#Drunk Driving#Wwlp#Nhtsa#Nexstar Media Inc
Laredo Morning Times

St. Patrick's Day ends with car crashes in San Antonio area

San Antonio's first responders had a busy St. Patrick's Day as firefighters and police headed to several scenes overnight. The San Antonio Fire Department rescued a male and female in their 30s along with their 5-month-old baby from their vehicle after it was hit by a Sedan turning onto Ingram Road. The collision caused their vehicle to roll over onto a sidewalk around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 17.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Saint Patrick's Day
WDVM 25

Detectives investigate armed robbery of McDonald’s

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man caught on camera robbing a McDonald’s earlier this month. Police said that on Tuesday, March 1, around 7:15 p.m., a man entered the McDonalds in the 12900 Block of Middlebrook Road in Germantown, approached a cashier and […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Daily Mail

Horrifying moment cyclist is pushed into oncoming traffic by SUV passenger in hi-vis during wild road rage clash at a busy intersection

A cyclist has allegedly been assaulted, robbed and pushed into oncoming traffic in a wild road rage incident that played out in the middle of a busy road. The Gold Coast man, 36, dismounted his bicycle at an intersection on Ross Street, Benowa, on Friday night at 6:45pm and approached a silver SUV believing someone inside had hurdled an object at his head.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WDVM 25

Law enforcement urges safe driving on St. Patrick’s Day

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVNS) — Law enforcement are urging caution and telling people to drive safe this St. Patrick’s Day. Sergeant Jamie Wilhite with the Beckley Police Department said around 300 people died from impaired driving accidents in the last few years. He said tell-tale signs of someone driving impaired include swerving, driving without headlights and […]
BECKLEY, WV
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy