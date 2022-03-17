What does Zack Greinke bring to the Royals in 2022?

Kansas City has been buzzing since news broke that the Royals were going to bring back Zack Greinke. With the Chiefs staying relatively quiet through the first part of NFL free agency, and spring training games beginning on Thursday, all eyes are firmly focused on what the 2022 season has in store at Kauffman Stadium. So what, exactly, does Greinke bring to the Royals in 2022? Speaking with 610's Fescoe In The Morning on Thursday, team Insider Josh Vernier tried to answer that.

"Since Patrick Mahomes came to Kansas City, I can't remember the last time the Royals were the top story and it wasn't something negative pertaining to the game of baseball," he said. "It was nice to hear the excitement coming form Kansas City ... I'm glad that guys like Singer and Kowar are going to be able to watch him. But my opinion of what will dictate the success or failures of 2022, I really don't think it changes with Greinke and Garrett. To me, it still comes down to those young arms and young bats we've been talking about for so long."

You can listen to Vernier's entire interview in the embedded player below: