ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Patrick's Day

St. Patrick’s Day among deadliest times for drunken driving crashes

By Nexstar Media Wire, Duncan MacLean, Jocelina Joiner
MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QrBkj_0ei1vEyK00

( WWLP ) — Coming out of the cold winter months, St. Patrick’s Day festivities are a welcome chance to reconnect with friends and family. But the holiday is one of the deadliest times of the year for drunken driving crashes.

According to data from the U.S. Department of Transportation, from 2015 through 2019, 280 people were killed in drunk driving crashes on March 16, 17, and 18. Fifty-seven people died in 2019 alone.

If you do plan to drink, organize a safe, sober ride home. Even if you are walking, keep safety in mind. In 2019, one-third of pedestrians killed in traffic crashes had a blood alcohol concentration above the legal driving limit of .08%.

Police: JetBlue pilot pulled off flight drank ten ‘tall boys’ night before

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, it only takes a small amount of alcohol to affect driving ability. In 2019, 1,775 people died in alcohol-related crashes in which a driver had a BAC of .01% to .07%, the agency stated.

NHTSA says drunken driving charges range from misdemeanors to felonies. Penalties can include driver’s license revocation, fines and jail time.

“It’s also extremely expensive,” the agency said. “A first-time offense can cost the driver upwards of $10,000 in fines and legal fees.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Local 22/44 News.

Comments / 0

Related
MyChamplainValley.com

UPDATE: Missing hiker found dead

(UPDATE) — According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, Howard’s body was found on the morning of March 18 in the Adirondack High Peaks Wilderness. The DEC did not list a cause of death. NORTH ELBA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A search is ongoing for a hiker that has gone missing in the […]
NORTH ELBA, NY
WYTV.com

Celebrate responsibly this St. Patrick’s Day: Don’t drink and drive

(WKBN) — St. Patrick’s Day celebrations will commence Thursday, and as one of the biggest drinking holidays of the year, it comes with some reminders to celebrate responsibly. St. Patrick’s Day is an international holiday celebrated by many, and with more places back open since the start of...
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
News 4 Buffalo

NYS increasing impaired driving patrols for St. Patrick’s Day holiday

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Law enforcement agencies across New York state will be targeting impaired drivers from March 16 through March 20. According to the state, the safety initiative is designed to reduce alcohol and drug-related traffic crashes and save lives over the St. Patrick’s Day holiday. Governor Kathy Hochul encouraged residents to enjoy the holiday in […]
POLITICS
WDAM-TV

Staying safe on the road this St. Patrick’s Day

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the American Addiction Center, St. Patrick’s Day has the second-highest alcohol consumption rate among popular holidays, only trailing New Year’s Eve. St. Patrick’s Day weekend is just a few days away and traffic is supposed to be higher than normal.
SAINT PATRICK'S DAY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drunken Driving#Drunk Driving#Safe Driving#Wwlp#Nhtsa#Nexstar Media Inc
iheart.com

Former Forest Hills school board member arrested for drunk driving

The former vice president of Forest Hills Public Schools Board of Education was arrested for drunk driving after a crash. Police arrested Martha, or Marti, Atwater on February 26, after she got into a crash with another vehicle. The police report says Atwater failed to stop when a car in...
EDUCATION
MyChamplainValley.com

1 hospitalized after shooting in Plattsburgh

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police are investigating a shooting incident that took place in Plattsburgh on March 15. According to New York State Police, a shooting occurred on Wallace Hill Road in the Town of Plattsburgh. One person was shot and is now being teated at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh. […]
PLATTSBURGH, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Saint Patrick's Day
Daily Mail

Horrifying moment cyclist is pushed into oncoming traffic by SUV passenger in hi-vis during wild road rage clash at a busy intersection

A cyclist has allegedly been assaulted, robbed and pushed into oncoming traffic in a wild road rage incident that played out in the middle of a busy road. The Gold Coast man, 36, dismounted his bicycle at an intersection on Ross Street, Benowa, on Friday night at 6:45pm and approached a silver SUV believing someone inside had hurdled an object at his head.
PUBLIC SAFETY
MyChamplainValley.com

MyChamplainValley.com

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
454K+
Views
ABOUT

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

 https://www.MyChamplainValley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy