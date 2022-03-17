14 Little Home Hacks That I Personally Find So Simple And So Genius
1. This seems like such an easy solution instead of constantly getting red marks on my arms from carrying six grocery bags on each arm up stairs:
Bought a tote just for groceries. No bags and carried a weeks worth of groceries into the house in one trip. 🌏 from lifehacks
2. IDK why I haven't thought about this, but it really would've saved the green bean casserole at Thankgiving when I misjudged how quickly the salt was going to come out:
Not sure if this is a lazy hack or a life hack…found at my parents house! from lifehacks
3. This is a genius way for me to mask the odor of old shoe and dog around my house:
Make your entire house smell fresh for practically nothing. from lifehacks
4. My least favorite part of making dinner is rounding up the salt, pepper, paper towels, and condiments needed right before I can eat. Here, I could have them all in one spot:
Save your fast food drink carrier and use it to store/transport all your favorite sauces to any room of the house in a snap. from lifehacks
5. OR I CAN DO IT WITH CLEANING SUPPLIES. No more saying to myself, " Where did I put the Windex? It was just here... "
Turns out, these make great carriers for cleaning supplies! from Frugal
6. The second I read this one, I checked, and yikes. My dishwasher could not have been happy with me.
LPT: Want cleaner dishes? Clean the filter in your dishwasher machine. Yes! Dishwashers have filters underneath the blade that should be removed and cleaned monthly for better washing results and it’s not hard to do. Research the brand and model of machine you have for specific information. from LifeProTips
7. This is so smart. IDK why we don't cut all sponges in half, TBH.
Whenever I get a dish sponge that is past its lifetime for washing dishes, I always cut it in half and then retire those sponges for household cleaning around the bathroom and other dirty areas. Cutting in half make sure that they never get used for dishes again. from Frugal
8. I am PARANOID about breaking my washer, so I am definitely going to try this out.
LPT: leave the door on your washing machine open after using it to prevent a moldy, smelly washer. from LifeProTips
9. I had no idea Swiffer bottles could be opened! This is a game changer.
Save money on Swiffer Wet Jet refills with my little hack. from howto
10. This is an excellent idea for a way to utilize time:Comment from discussion Nimelo's comment from discussion "what cleaning hacks do you use?" .
11. Once you get one piece of glass in your foot, you'll be like me, who sweeps, then vacuums, then lint rolls every time glass breaks. This is gonna save me the lint rolling step. I can feel it.
When cleaning up glass, use a flashlight! The shards cast a shadow, which help with the last bit. from CleaningTips
12. All the pads and tampons in one easy spot? Yes please!
With some command strips, I transformed my bathroom cabinet into a menstruation station from TheGirlSurvivalGuide
13. I have gotten dust in my mouth from cleaning a fan and standing underneath it. This is such a good idea.Comment from discussion Jacilund's comment from discussion "what cleaning hacks do you use?" .
14. Lastly, there are so many nooks and crannies that are going to meet their match thanks to this video. It's so simple that I'm mad I hadn't thought about it.
You can use the blunt edge of a knife with a piece of cloth/paper to clean grease out of slots and super narrow spaces. from CleaningTips
