ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

14 Little Home Hacks That I Personally Find So Simple And So Genius

By Audrey Engvalson
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22B18d_0ei1v4EJ00

1. This seems like such an easy solution instead of constantly getting red marks on my arms from carrying six grocery bags on each arm up stairs:

Bought a tote just for groceries. No bags and carried a weeks worth of groceries into the house in one trip. 🌏 from lifehacks

2. IDK why I haven't thought about this, but it really would've saved the green bean casserole at Thankgiving when I misjudged how quickly the salt was going to come out:

Not sure if this is a lazy hack or a life hack…found at my parents house! from lifehacks

3. This is a genius way for me to mask the odor of old shoe and dog around my house:

Make your entire house smell fresh for practically nothing. from lifehacks

4. My least favorite part of making dinner is rounding up the salt, pepper, paper towels, and condiments needed right before I can eat. Here, I could have them all in one spot:

Save your fast food drink carrier and use it to store/transport all your favorite sauces to any room of the house in a snap. from lifehacks

5. OR I CAN DO IT WITH CLEANING SUPPLIES. No more saying to myself, " Where did I put the Windex? It was just here... "

Turns out, these make great carriers for cleaning supplies! from Frugal

6. The second I read this one, I checked, and yikes. My dishwasher could not have been happy with me.

LPT: Want cleaner dishes? Clean the filter in your dishwasher machine. Yes! Dishwashers have filters underneath the blade that should be removed and cleaned monthly for better washing results and it’s not hard to do. Research the brand and model of machine you have for specific information. from LifeProTips

7. This is so smart. IDK why we don't cut all sponges in half, TBH.

Whenever I get a dish sponge that is past its lifetime for washing dishes, I always cut it in half and then retire those sponges for household cleaning around the bathroom and other dirty areas. Cutting in half make sure that they never get used for dishes again. from Frugal

8. I am PARANOID about breaking my washer, so I am definitely going to try this out.

LPT: leave the door on your washing machine open after using it to prevent a moldy, smelly washer. from LifeProTips

9. I had no idea Swiffer bottles could be opened! This is a game changer.

Save money on Swiffer Wet Jet refills with my little hack. from howto

10. This is an excellent idea for a way to utilize time:

Comment from discussion Nimelo's comment from discussion "what cleaning hacks do you use?" .

11. Once you get one piece of glass in your foot, you'll be like me, who sweeps, then vacuums, then lint rolls every time glass breaks. This is gonna save me the lint rolling step. I can feel it.

When cleaning up glass, use a flashlight! The shards cast a shadow, which help with the last bit. from CleaningTips

12. All the pads and tampons in one easy spot? Yes please!

With some command strips, I transformed my bathroom cabinet into a menstruation station from TheGirlSurvivalGuide

13. I have gotten dust in my mouth from cleaning a fan and standing underneath it. This is such a good idea.

Comment from discussion Jacilund's comment from discussion "what cleaning hacks do you use?" .

14. Lastly, there are so many nooks and crannies that are going to meet their match thanks to this video. It's so simple that I'm mad I hadn't thought about it.

You can use the blunt edge of a knife with a piece of cloth/paper to clean grease out of slots and super narrow spaces. from CleaningTips

Do you have a favorite cleaning hack? If so, please tell me. I don't think I'm cleaning or organizing at maximum efficiency, and OMG I WANT TO.

Comments / 0

Related
purewow.com

The One Thing in the Bathroom Everyone Forgets to Clean

Ah, the humble shower curtain liner: It’s the thing you don’t give much thought to—until it’s visibly dingy, with hard water and soap scum stains, or worse, that “pink slime” (a strain of mostly harmless yet gross-looking bacteria) streaking it. And at that point, you may be wondering whether you should even bother scrubbing it—or just toss it and start over.
HOME & GARDEN
The Kitchn

I Put a Ball of Aluminum Foil in My Dishwasher — What Happened Next Was Amazing

Say what you will about social media (and, trust me, I have just as much to say as anyone), but it’s surprising how many cleaning and organizing tips and tricks I’ve learned from TikTok and Instagram. Whether its a powdered Tide and hot water concoction for cleaning just about everything or organizing hacks for better storage, these platforms are full of inspiration. Just when you think you’ve learned it all, something new comes up in your feed.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Kitchn

I’ve Renovated Nearly a Dozen Kitchens and I’ve Added This $12 Organizer Every Time

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. As a serial renovator and avid cook, I’ve learned there are certain truths when it comes to designing a kitchen. Perhaps most importantly, knives need to live where you can easily see and grab them. Your knives are your number-one, most indispensable kitchen tool. So they can’t be hidden in a drawer where they’re bound to get nicked or dulled or, worse, cut a harried, hurried cook reaching for one in a jiffy. Knife blocks, on the other hand, can take up so much valuable counter real estate. So what to do?
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life Hack#Lifehacks 2#Idk#Lifehacks 4
shefinds

Cardiologists Agree: This Is The One Processed Breakfast Food You Have To Stop Buying Immediately

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but it’s unfortunately the one we neglect most. Whether you’re in a hurry in the morning and skip it altogether or opt for something lacking in nutritional value, not starting the day off with a balanced meal can set you up to feel your worst all day long. Also, most popular breakfast foods are packed with sugar and preservatives, which means that you aren’t getting the vitamins and nutrients you need, and are instead consuming empty calories.
NUTRITION
MindBodyGreen

3 Simple Ways To Make Yourself Poop, According To Gut Health Experts

If you ask integrative gut health expert Vincent Pedre, M.D., a healthy person poops on average one to three times per day. Look: If pooping three times a day sounds unimaginable to you, you're not alone. But if pooping at least once every day also feels out of the question, you might be a little backed up.
HEALTH
shefinds

Cardiologists Agree: This Is The One Artificial Sweetener You Need To Stop Putting In Your Coffee

Most of us can’t start the day without a cup of coffee. And although some people prefer the taste of black coffee, or have trained themselves to enjoy it, you’re probably used to sweetening it up with cream or a sweetener of choice. While coffee itself isn’t bad for you, loading it up with high sugar additives can have negative health effects. Artificial sweeteners are especially tricky, as they can be sneaky with how much sugar they actually contain. Being thoughtful and intentional about what you’re putting in your coffee, and knowing what may not be the healthiest choice, is the best way to avoid excess sugar in your diet.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Life Hacks
MotorBiscuit

10 Things You Never Tell a Car Salesman

Car salesmen are trying to clean up their comic book villain image, but they still know more tricks. One of them is gauging the prospective buyer’s interests. Even when “playing it cool” prospective buyers can unintentionally tip their hand, giving the salesman an opening on how to play you. In that vein, here are the 10 things you don’t want to utter when negotiating with your car salesman.
BUYING CARS
shefinds

The One Haircut People With Fine Hair Should Never Get, According To Experts

With how many photos we see online of women with thick, long hair, those of us with hair on the finer side can feel insecure about its texture and thickness. One common misconception about fine hair is that it is the same thing as “thin” hair. Having fine hair means the diameter of your strands are small, and doesn’t have anything to do with the thickness. “Basically, fine hair is like a string compared to coarse hair being more like a rope. You can also visualize pasta; vermicelli versus rigatoni. Fine hair has fewer layers of keratin (proteins) that comprise each strand of hair which makes it more fragile to heat, UV rays, and chemical processing.” Says Stacy Wells, CEO of L’Espirit Academy. The density of hair, or the thickness, is how many strands there actually are on someone’s head. This means that it is possible to have fine and thick hair. However, because fine hair means smaller strands, it can give the appearance of sparseness.
HAIR CARE
psychologytoday.com

Couples Who Share This One Thing Stay Happier Together

The other day when I (Suzie) woke up on a dreary weekday morning, the first thing that crossed my mind was the many, many problems in the world right now. Numerous negative thoughts flooded my brain. Not to mention my seemingly endless to-do list, which made me want to take immediate refuge underneath the warm covers.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
shefinds

The Flattering Hair Color Every Woman Over Over 40 Should Try

A fresh color on your hair can make a world of difference. Just like a haircut impacts your face shape, the color can amplify your look too. But, the wrong color can conversely have just as much of an effect. Knowing which hair color is right for you can be overwhelming—besides that, committing to a hair color can require extra time in the salon chair, and more money invested in touch ups.
HAIR CARE
In Style

People With Thin, Fine Hair Say This Shampoo Adds a Fullness That Lasts

I'm not here to crush any souls, but it's difficult to permanently change naturally fine strands — blame genetics (or your parents). However, here's some good news: There are hair care products that can fake the illusion of fuller locks. The Rene Furterer Volumea Volumizing Shampoo is a prime example; reviewers say it adds weightless lift and body to flat hair, and the look lasts for days on end.
HAIR CARE
KTVU FOX 2

13 great house plants to improve the air quality in your home, according to science

Common house plants can significantly help improve indoor air quality according to a recent study published on Feb. 17 by the University of Birmingham in partnership with the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS.) Researchers put three houseplants typically found in most households to the test including a Peace lily (Spathiphyllum wallisii),...
GARDENING
DogTime

5 Small, Calm Dog Breeds That Like To Keep It Mellow

When you live in an apartment, finding the right pup for you can be a challenge. Here are five small, calm dog breeds perfect for apartment living. The post 5 Small, Calm Dog Breeds That Like To Keep It Mellow appeared first on DogTime.
PETS
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

739
Followers
332
Post
453K+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy