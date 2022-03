Frank Landis, a former Nebraska Public Service Commissioner who championed fair proceedings and technological advances for 30 years, died Tuesday. He was 79. Landis, a Republican, was appointed to the Nebraska Public Service Commission in 1988 and served District 1, which includes eight counties in Southeast Nebraska, until 2018. He was reelected four times and was one of the longest-serving public utility commissioners in the nation, according to the commission.

