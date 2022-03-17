California Credit Union Looking to Fund Innovative Teacher Projects

Re “When public unions control our California” (March 4):. While I firmly believe that union executives’ and public servants’ salaries should be capped at no more than $250,000 and then adjusted for inflation, I cannot agree that our state is run by unions. Corporate interests spend 20 times more than workers in California elections, and over 50 times more in national elections, not to mention “dark” money. Unions are the only way workers can have a voice. Since the great decline of union membership in the ‘80s, workers’ wages have stagnated, medical benefits declined, and college tuition skyrocketed, not to mention other costs. Corporate profits are at historic highs, yet none trickles down to workers. So let’s not conflate a few more highly paid individuals with the need to destroy unions. They represent the struggling workers in our state and country against overwhelming odds.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO