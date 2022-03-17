PREVIEW: Tigers reload for 2022 run at state

Edwardsville’s Spencer Stearns lets out a scream as he walks off the mound in the sixth inning. (Matt Kamp|For the Intelligencer)

In Tim Funkhouser’s 22 seasons as head coach of the Edwardsville baseball team, the Tigers have been able to carry over the momentum from the prior year and reload for a new run at a state championship.

Season No. 23 shouldn’t be any different.

The Tigers return a large core from last year’s team that finished 34-4 and featured Southwestern Conference and regional championships. It was the ninth league title under Funkhouser.

“We have a good number of kids that really enjoy playing the game that have played a lot of baseball. We try to put them into situations where they can challenge themselves and each other,” Funkhouser said.

Schedule

March 17 vs. Benet Academy, 8 p.m.

March 18 vs. New Trier at GCS, 7 p.m.

March 19 vs. Huntley, 11:30 a.m.

March 19 vs. St. Charles North, 2 p.m.

March 22 at De Smet, 4:30 p.m.

March 23 vs. Granite City, 4:30 p.m.

March 26 vs. Vianney, 11 a.m.

March 28 vs. Springfield SHG, 4:30 p.m.

March 29 vs. Lincoln-Way East, 3:30 p.m.

April 1 at Columbia, 4:15 p.m.

April 5 at Granite City, 4:30 p.m.

April 10 vs. Jackson at Busch, 4:30 p.m.

April 12 at Collinsville, 4:30 p.m.

April 14 vs. Collinsville, 4:30 p.m.

April 16 vs. St. Rita in Normal, 1:30 p.m.

April 16 at Normal, 4 p.m.

April 19 at Alton, 4:30 p.m.

April 21 vs. Alton, 4:30 p.m.

April 22 at Liberty (DH), 3:30 p.m.

April 26 vs. Belleville West, 4:30 p.m.

April 28 at Belleville West, 4:30 p.m.

April 29 at Civic Memorial, 4:30 p.m.

May 3 at Belleville East, 4:30 p.m.

May 5 vs. Belleville East, 4:30 p.m.

May 6 vs. Teutopolis, 7 p.m.

May 7 vs. Highland, 10 a.m.

May 7 vs. Glenwood, 12:30 p.m.

May 10 at Freeburg, 4:30 p.m.

May 13 vs. Francis Howell, 4:30 p.m.

May 13 vs. Jersey, 6:45 p.m.

May 17 vs. O'Fallon, 4:30 p.m.

May 19 at O'Fallon, 4:30 p.m.

May 20 at Triad, 4:15 p.m.

May 21 vs. Springfield, 10 a.m.

May 23 vs. Waterloo, 4:30 p.m.

In 22 seasons with EHS, Funkhouser is 679-167 with 13 30-win seasons, 15 regional championships, nine sectional championships and seven state tournament appearances, including a state championship in 2019. Overall, including three seasons at Triad, he is 734-199 in 25 seasons.

The 2022 season begins at home against Benet Academy at 8 p.m. Thursday in the Metro-East Kickoff Classic sponsored by Prep Baseball Report. It was a late addition.

At the Kick-Off Classic, the Tigers are also scheduled to play New Trier at 7 p.m. Friday at GCS Stadium before hosting Huntley at 11:30 a.m. Saturday and St. Charles North at 2 p.m. Saturday.

It will be an early reading to see where the Tigers stand among the state’s best. They enter the season ranked No. 11 in the Prep Baseball Report Power 25.

“We’ve tried to match up with the more athletic teams in the state during the Kick-Off Classic,” Funkhouser said. “Our guys look forward to being in the fire and see what they are made of.”

Success in 2022 will depend heavily on the pitching staff.

Senior Gannon Burns is the top pitcher back after going 5-1 with a 2.00 ERA and 33 strikeouts against 15 walks in 42 innings.

“Burns really performed well throughout last year. He utilizes his stuff and makes pitches,” Funkhouser said. “He’s fun to watch and for our guys to play behind.”

Filling in behind Burns in the rotation will be a healthy Spencer Stearns.

As a junior, Stearns went 3-0 with a .50 ERA and 21 strikeouts against two walks in 14 innings. Five of his seven appearances last season came over the final month.

“He was really firing on all cylinders,” Funkhouser said. “We really look forward to watching his progress, as he has a good chance to be a high-end guy for us. He can be really tough on the hitters.”

Other innings could go to senior Grant Huebner, juniors Jake Holder, Logan Geggus, Andrew Hendrickson and Caden Archer, sophomore Alec Marchetto and freshman Joe Chiarodo, among others.

“We have a lot of options,” Funkhouser said.

The Edwardsville pitching staff allowed just 98 runs in 38 games last season.

Supporting the pitchers will be an offense that averaged 8.4 runs last season and returns two of the top hitters in the area in Stearns and Huebner.

Stearns, a third baseman when he’s not pitching, batted a team-high .384 last season with five home runs and 43 RBIs. Fifteen of his 43 hits went for extra-bases.

“Stearns has a really good chance to let his power show this season. He has taken some good at-bats so far. As we continue to see higher-level arms, he can be a difference-maker,” Funkhouser said.

Huebner hit .366 with two homers and 30 RBIs.

“He’s a versatile guy that can do many things for the team,” Funkhouser said of Huebner. “His ability to control the running game behind the plate was a plus. He also does a great of creating offense at the plate.”

Up the middle, the Tigers will have new starters in juniors Cole Funkhouser and Kayden Jennings.

Junior first baseman Riley Iffrig returns but will miss time to start the season with an injury. An Indiana State recruit, he hit .321 with two homers and 29 RBIs.

With Iffrig out, first base options include Hendrickson, Marchetto and Stearns.

“We have a lot of different infield options,” Funkhouser said. “We have a few younger guys that are working in and out of the positions and could possibly get some opportunities.”

In the outfield, EHS will have senior Adam Powell and juniors Caeleb Copeland and Cade Hardy.

Powell hit .368 with 19 RBIs before a season-ending injury, while Copeland hit .382 with a homer and 16 RBIs and Hardy hit .283 last season. Copeland and Hardy were in part-time roles.

Senior Jacoby Roberson and Chiarodo are also options.

Following the Metro-East Kickoff Classic, the Tigers will travel to De Smet on March 22 before hosting Granite City on March 23.

The Southwestern Conference opener isn’t until April 12 when EHS travels to Collinsville.